CBSE issues list of dos and don’ts for May 6 Neet exam

Thiruvananthapuram: The CBSE has issued a list of do’s and don’ts for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam (NEET) scheduled for May 6.

Last year, the authorities at a NEET centre in Kannur had asked a girl to remove her innerwear during the test triggering a controversy.

As per the latest order, the candidates should adhere to a dress code. They are prohibited from entering examination centres with pens and pencils. They can only wear light-coloured clothes with half sleeves, without big buttons, brooches, badges or flowers.

They are allowed to wear either salwars or trousers. Shoes are banned. Only low-heeled slippers and sandals will be allowed inside examination centres. Candidates wearing religious garments like burqa should report at the centres at least an hour before the scheduled time. Dresses like Kurta, pyajama and sarees will not be allowed inside the centres. Married women can wear mangal sutra and bangles.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any stationery, communication device, metallic implement or a water bottle. All the needed materials for writing the examinations will be provided at the centres.

The precautionary measures are based on the directive of the Supreme Court in 2015 to prevent any unlawful activity during examinations.