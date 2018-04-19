search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBSE issues list of dos and don’ts for May 6 Neet exam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Last year, the authorities at a NEET centre in Kannur had asked a girl to remove her innerwear during the test triggering a controversy.
Last year, the authorities at a NEET centre in Kannur had asked a girl to remove her innerwear during the test triggering a controversy.
 Last year, the authorities at a NEET centre in Kannur had asked a girl to remove her innerwear during the test triggering a controversy.

Thiruvananthapuram: The CBSE  has issued a list of do’s and don’ts for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam (NEET) scheduled for  May 6.

Last year,  the authorities at a NEET centre in Kannur had asked  a girl to remove her innerwear during the test  triggering  a controversy.

 

As per the latest order,  the candidates should  adhere to a dress code.  They are  prohibited from entering examination centres with pens and pencils. They can only wear light-coloured clothes with half sleeves, without big buttons, brooches, badges or flowers.

They are allowed to wear either salwars or trousers. Shoes are banned.   Only low-heeled slippers and sandals will be allowed inside examination centres. Candidates wearing religious garments like burqa should  report at the centres at least an hour before the scheduled  time. Dresses like Kurta, pyajama and sarees will not be allowed inside the centres. Married women can wear mangal sutra and bangles.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any stationery, communication device, metallic implement or a water bottle. All the needed materials for writing the examinations will be provided at the centres.  

The  precautionary measures are  based on the directive of the Supreme Court in 2015 to prevent any unlawful activity during examinations.

Tags: neet exam, supreme court of india
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists discover link between migraines and depression

Study finds frequents migranes can cause severe anxiety and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay: Study

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 8 unveiled in new Orchid Gray colour variant

The Orchid Gray edition of Galaxy Note 8 comes at a price of Rs 67,900.
 

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani's secretary testifies she forged deceased's sign

Personal assistant Kajal Sharma further stated that she committed the forgery on Sheena's resignation letter after Indrani had told her that her daughter was in the United States and had no Internet there to submit the resignation. (Photo: File)

Miss you Papa: Tej Pratap on Lalu Prasad's absence from his engagement ceremony

Rabri Devi in one of her statements earlier had said that she was looking for a 'simple daughter-in-law who would respect her elders and won’t go to malls for shopping'. (Photo: PTI)

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

No respite as more showers in offing for West Bengal

Departure and arrival of some flights was also delayed because of the storm. (Photo: Rerpesentational | File) 

Happy hunting: Navy trolls China's warships in Indian Ocean Region

According to Indian Navy, China has often used anti-piracy patrols and freedom of navigation as the reasons for its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham