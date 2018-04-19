search on deccanchronicle.com
Being framed by administration for Gorakhpur tragedy: Jailed doctor Kafeel Khan

ANI
Published Apr 19, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Kafeel Khan has been charged with attempt to murder over the death of children in Gorapkhpur's BRD hospital in August 2017.
Kafeel Khan, who is an accused in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital tragedy case, said on Thursday that he is being wrongly framed by the administration in the case. (Photo: ANI)
 Kafeel Khan, who is an accused in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital tragedy case, said on Thursday that he is being wrongly framed by the administration in the case. (Photo: ANI)

Gorakhpur: Kafeel Khan, who is an accused in the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College/Hospital tragedy case, said on Thursday that he is being wrongly framed by the administration in the case.

Khan, who was a doctor at the BRD hospital, where over 30 children died in August 2017, allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply, was brought to a district hospital for medical check-up earlier on Thursday after his wife alleged that her jailed husband was being denied medical care.

 

"I am being framed by the administration. A doctor is being falsely accused," Khan told reporters in Gorakhpur, while he was being taken away by the police after the medical check-up.

He has been charged with attempt to murder over the death of the children.

The district hospital's cardiologist Dr KK Shahi tested Dr Khan’s blood pressure, carried out other tests and advised him to undergo complete lipid profile test to ascertain risks of heart ailments.

Eight others are also accused in the case.

Tags: kafeel khan, baba raghav das medical college, gorakhpur tragedy, children deaths, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur




