search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

3 Rural Tiger Force cops held for Sreejith murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 1:14 am IST
The arrested Rural Tiger Force personnel are those who took Sreejith into custody from his house.
Earlier, seven police personnel, including the three RTF members, were suspended.
 Earlier, seven police personnel, including the three RTF members, were suspended.

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday arrested three personnel of the special squad ‘Rural Tiger Force’ for alleged custodial death of a 26-year old youth in Varapuzha.

Jithin Raj, Santosh Kumar and Sumesh, who took the youth, Sreejith,  into custody from his house at Devaswompadam in Varapuzha on the night of April 6, were charged with murder after the investigation officers found them to have assaulted the youth while taking him into custody on the basis of a “false information”.

 

Earlier, seven police personnel, including the three RTF members, were suspended. The SIT sources said they are investigating whether the youth was subjected to cruel torture at the Varapuzha police station as part of taking action against rest of the four personnel, including Varappuzha sub-inspector G.S. Deepak and North Paravur circle inspector Crispin Sam.

“We’ll arrest all the culprits in the case. The three personnel were arrested based on solid evidence. A five-member medical board will meet on Thursday as part of inquiry into findings of the youth’s post mortem report. The same is vital for further probe in the case,” said inspector general S. Sreejith, who is heading the special investigation team.

Earlier in the day, the SIT again questioned the three RTF personnel in the presence of seven accused arrested for attacking the house of Vasudevan, a native of Devaswompadam in Varappuzha who committed suicide soon after.

It was emerged that the RTF personnel acted on a false information provided by Ganesh, brother of Vasudevan, though neither Sreejith nor his brother Sajith was included in the gang that attacked the house.

The investigation officers are also learnt to have arrived at a conclusion that the youth was assaulted by the RTF personnel while taking the youth into custody and later at the police station, as is evident in the post-mortem report.

“We’ve collected CCTV images from a house near Kadamakkudy to probe whether the RTF team took the youth to other places before finally handing over him to Varapuzha police station. It’s only a 10 minute ride to the police station, however, the team, which arrested Sreejith at 10.30 pm arrived at the police station by 12 midnight only,” the sources said.

Earlier, the autopsy report of the youth pointed to him being subjected to extreme torture method using round objects which resulted in severe internal injuries.

The SIT approached the Directorate of Medical Education to form a five-member expert medical panel to inquire into the
autopsy findings in detail as to when and how the youth was tortured in custody.

“We want all the accused police personnel including the Varapuzha SI who tortured our son to be arrested and punished in the case. We demand justice,” said Sreejith’s mother Syamala.

Tags: special investigation team, rural tiger force
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists discover link between migraines and depression

Study finds frequents migranes can cause severe anxiety and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay: Study

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 8 unveiled in new Orchid Gray colour variant

The Orchid Gray edition of Galaxy Note 8 comes at a price of Rs 67,900.
 

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani's secretary testifies she forged deceased's sign

Personal assistant Kajal Sharma further stated that she committed the forgery on Sheena's resignation letter after Indrani had told her that her daughter was in the United States and had no Internet there to submit the resignation. (Photo: File)

Miss you Papa: Tej Pratap on Lalu Prasad's absence from his engagement ceremony

Rabri Devi in one of her statements earlier had said that she was looking for a 'simple daughter-in-law who would respect her elders and won’t go to malls for shopping'. (Photo: PTI)

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

No respite as more showers in offing for West Bengal

Departure and arrival of some flights was also delayed because of the storm. (Photo: Rerpesentational | File) 

Happy hunting: Navy trolls China's warships in Indian Ocean Region

According to Indian Navy, China has often used anti-piracy patrols and freedom of navigation as the reasons for its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham