search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

106 prisoners from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to be awarded degrees

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 2:18 am IST
The University will award 36 gold medals, including 13 for UG and 23 for PG and also four book prizes-three for UG and one for PG.
In total, 34,387 candidates who have qualified during the year 2017 are eligible to receive degrees/diplomas/certificates at the convocation ceremony, which will be held on the campus. (Representational image)
 In total, 34,387 candidates who have qualified during the year 2017 are eligible to receive degrees/diplomas/certificates at the convocation ceremony, which will be held on the campus. (Representational image)

HYDERABAD: In all, 106 student prisoners that include both men and women will receive their degrees at the 22nd anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar University on Friday. The prisoners are from Central Prisons of Cherlapalli and Warangal in Telangana and from Rajahmundry and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Governor and Chancellor of BR Ambedkar University, Mr E.S.L. Narasimhan will award MPhil and PhD degrees, gold medals and prizes while Prof N.V. Varghese, Vice-Chancellor, Na-tional Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi, will deliver the convocation address.

 

In total, 34,387 candidates who have qualified during the year 2017 are eligible to receive degrees/diplomas/certificates at the convocation ceremony, which will be held on the campus.

This year, two scholars will be given MPhil degrees and three scholars will get their PhDs, said Prof K. Seetharama Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University.

This apart, the University will award 36 gold medals, including 13 for UG and 23 for PG and also four book prizes-three for UG and one for PG.

Tags: cherlapalli central prison, prisoners, dr br ambedkar university
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists discover link between migraines and depression

Study finds frequents migranes can cause severe anxiety and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay: Study

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 8 unveiled in new Orchid Gray colour variant

The Orchid Gray edition of Galaxy Note 8 comes at a price of Rs 67,900.
 

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: DMK sees red over H Raja’s ‘dirty’ tweet on Kanimozhi

MP Kanimozhi

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Navjot Singh Sidhu appeal

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Hyderabad: Techie reported missing

Based on the complaint, police have booked a case under relevant sections of IPC. (Representational Image)

7 GHMC staffers paid salary in jail

GHMC paid salaries to two data entry operators and five health assistants who were under judicial custody in the fake birth certificate scam.

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani's secretary testifies she forged deceased's sign

Personal assistant Kajal Sharma further stated that she committed the forgery on Sheena's resignation letter after Indrani had told her that her daughter was in the United States and had no Internet there to submit the resignation. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham