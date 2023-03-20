  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2023 Andhra Pradesh: Rain ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Rain-hit farmers seek assistance from state government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2023, 12:19 am IST
 Farmers have requested the government to purchase their crop with MSP. (Photo: Twitter)

Kakinada: Farmers are in dire straits as their harvested crop has been badly damaged due to the recent rain. Rain and gales in erstwhile East and West Godavari districts affected normal life on Sunday too.

Standing crops like tobacco, maize, lime, chilli, mango, Papaya, banana, drumsticks and the harvested crop in some of the villages have been damaged.  Maize crop is currently being harvested. Rain came while farmers were trying to sell their crop in the market. Un-harvested maize crops fell down in many farms.

Tree branches heavy with lemon have fallen down. The price of lemon fell drastically in the market. Chilli crop in the fields has been totally spoiled by the rain.

Farmers have requested the government to purchase their crop with MSP as traders are not coming forward to buy maize and tobacco yields at present.  The crops at T Narasapuram mandal, Koyyalgudem, Jeelugumili, Denduluru, Velerupadu, Bhimavaram, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Unguturu, Gopalapuram, Rampachodavaram, Chinturu etc have been damaged.

The Rampachodavaram CPM divisional Secretary B Kiran said four mandals in the agency area have incurred losses. Due to the floods last year, the farmers had started the agriculture works late at VR Puram, Kunavaram and Yatapaka mandals. The chilli farmers have been badly hit due to pests and the unseasonal rain, he pointed out. Farmers urged the government to purchase the wet chilli by paying market price.

