Mercury drops by 6.5 degrees in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Massive damage to crops has been reported due to light-to-moderate rainfall followed by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds on Sunday. (Representational Image: DC)
Visakhapatnam: Many parts of north coastal and south coastal AP and Rayalaseema witnessed widespread light-to-moderate rainfall followed by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds on Sunday. Massive damage to crops has been reported.

A report from Anantapur said hail storms with gusty winds damaged outstanding orchards and crops in the region for the past two days. A progressive farmer, Chidambar, who established a farm in more than hundred acres incurred a loss of around a crore after the orchards and crops were badly damaged.

Most parts of the coastal AP region received heavy rain on Saturday due to a trough embedded with the cyclonic circulation over neighbouring states of AP. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over all the districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region on Monday, the weather office said.

As a result of the rain, the maximum temperature dropped in many districts. Narasapur recorded a maximum temperature of 25.5 degree C, about 7.5 less than the normal. Gannavaram recorded 29.7 degrees, a drop of 6.5 degrees, Cuddapah registered 33.10, a drop of 6.1 degrees and Kakinada 28.5 degrees, recording a drop of 6.1 degrees.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday: Amalapuram of BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and Garugubilli of Parvathipuram district received a cumulative rainfall of 8cm each. Rapur of Nellore district received 7cm, followed by 6cm in Velairpad of Eluru district, 6cm rainfall in Veeraghattam of Manyam district, 6cm in Mangalagiri in Guntur district and 5cm in Seethanagaram in Manyam district.

The report from Anantapur said farmer Chambar, who was also running a chit fund company had invested heavily in the farms at Kesinepalli in Narpala mandal towards introducing modern techniques. He also set up sheds for several crops. The untimely heavy rainfall with hail storms caused massive damage to all crops in the region.

Chidambar said he incurred a loss of more than a crore. About 15 acres of muskmelon, five acres of ridge guard, 10 acres of kakara and 10 acres of mango as also shade houses were damaged as the hail storms hit the entire field, he said.

Many other farmers too suffered huge losses due to hail storms and gusty winds in the region. Banana, Mango and papaya orchards at the close-to-harvest stage were badly damaged. Farmers staged a protest at Tadipathri main road in Narpala mandal seeking compensation from the government for the huge losses.

Farmers protested along with banana, mango and other produce that fell due to heavy rain. Traffic was disrupted for a few minutes. Anantapur MP T.Rangaiah called the protesters over the phone and promised governmental support to them.

Tags: andhra- rayalaseema, coastal ap, cyclonic circulation, maximum temperature
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


