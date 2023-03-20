Kavitha leaves for Delhi, but may give ED summons a miss

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha left for Delhi after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor scam probe. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up to tackle an array of scenarios in the Delhi liquor scam probe, even as MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha left for Delhi on Sunday over a summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Monday.

It is unclear if Kavitha will attend the questioning and if there is a possibility of the ED arresting her, which is likely to cause tension in the national capital.

Accompanied by minister K.T. Rama Rao, she took a special flight from the Begumpet airport, even as uncertainty surrounds her appearance at the ED office on Monday.

Kavitha will take counsel from legal experts on whether she should attend the questioning or skip the summons for a second consecutive time, given that her plea against the ED summons is listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on March 24.

After Kavitha filed a plea, the ED also filed a caveat petition, requesting that an order not be passed without hearing their arguments.

This is the third time that Kavitha has been summoned by the ED, after she was questioned on March 11 and then given a summons for questioning on March 16, which she missed.

She has, again, been asked to appear at the ED office at 10.30 am on March 20.

Sources said that Kavitha was unlikely to appear for questioning and may seek additional time, citing the petition pending in the top court.

Minister T. Harish Rao and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar also left for Delhi, while more ministers, BRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs are also expected to reach Delhi by Monday morning. Scores of BRS workers and Bharat Jagruthi activists are already camping in Delhi in support of Kavitha, planning to hold protests in Delhi in the event of the ED arresting Kavitha.

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy of the YSRC, who was summoned for questioning, skipped it citing ill health.

According to the ED, Hyderabad businessman Arun Pillai, auditor Buchi Babu, P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Magunta Srinivalusu Reddy, his son Raghava Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally and K. Kavitha played key roles in the Delhi liquor scam, representing the South Group in formulating the controversial Delhi excise policy.

The ED alleged that the AAP leaders in New Delhi received kickbacks totalling Rs 100 crore in exchange for formulating the liquor policy in favour of the South Group.