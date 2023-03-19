  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2023
Nation, Current Affairs

India sees single-day rise of 1,071 fresh COVID cases after 129 days

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 19, 2023, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2023, 12:25 pm IST
India saw a single-day rise of more than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days (PTI file image)
  India saw a single-day rise of more than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days (PTI file image)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of more than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days, while the active cases increased to 5,915, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 1,071 fresh cases were reported in the county in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 5,30,802 with three latest fatalities -- one each reported in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and one reconciled in Kerala.

According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,95,420).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,703, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.

...
