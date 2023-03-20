  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2023 Fight all 175 seats ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fight all 175 seats alone, will not run after alliances: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2023, 12:27 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Vidya Deevena funds at a public meeting in Thiruvuru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Vidya Deevena funds at a public meeting in Thiruvuru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said he has been waging a spirited war with the “unethical gang of four”, which pursued a “policy of plunder, stash and devour”, and with its “foster son who supported it.”

The chief minister came down heavily against Telugu Desam and other opposition parties after releasing the Vidya Deevena funds at a public meeting Thiruvuru on Sunday.

Reiterating his challenge to the opposition parties to contest all the 175 assembly seats alone, he asked them why they were trying to forge alliances against the YSRC if they strongly believed that the present government did no good to the people. “Why are the wolves coming together,” he asked.

The chief minister dared the Opposition to contest all 175 assembly seats without any alliance among them and see the results in the next elections. “My strength and my courage are the people and I need no tie-ups,” he said.

“You are my confidence and you will only take me forward by hand-holding me. I don't believe in alliances. I will depend on the people and God. Ultimately, the good only will triumph," he said. 

Jagan stated that during the TD rule, several students committed suicide while some discontinued their studies. The government failed to clear the fee reimbursement dues. He said that the present government cleared the TD rule’s arrears of Rs 1777crore to colleges and has been implementing the scheme with its heart and soul in it. “As a result, the number of professional students and campus recruitments rose to 1, 20,000 and 85,000 now -- from 87419 and 37,000 respectively under the TD rule.” 

Jagan said, “The gang of four has neither family ethics nor political values. I am appealing to the people to support the YSRC in the next elections, seeing the difference between the rules of the YSRC and the TD.”

The Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible and Quran teach us that only the good would win over the evil, Jagan said, and asked the people not to be misled by the evil designs of the opposition parties.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said, “CM Jagan believed that education is not welfare but an investment. YS Rajasekhar Reddy brought fee reimbursement and his son is taking forward the fee reimbursement scheme with high spirits.”

He recalled that in the earlier TD government, this scheme was limited to those with an income of one lakh, but CM Jagan raised the limit to Rs 2.50 lakh and made this available to all. “ I have been a minister for long and I have never seen programmes like the welfare schemes and development programmes of CM Jagan. Think for yourself.”

In response to the appeals of the Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi, the chief minister granted rs 26 crore for constructing a bridge on Kattaleru stream and Rs 50 crore for bringing Krishna surface water to A Konduru Mandalam for reducing the recurrence of kidney ailments caused by polluted water.

...
Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, telugu desam party(tdp), yuvajana shramika rythu congress party, minister botsa satyanarayana
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


