Cancellation of exams leaves SIs devastated

Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2023, 7:47 am IST
A woman SI of the 2020 batch posted in the city said, "the question paper leakage and the whole recruitment process were cancelled in no less than a shocker." (Representational image)
Hyderabad: Tens of sub-inspectors of the recently recruited 2020 and 2018 batches who have also cleared the entrance to Group I prelims are not only devastated by the commission cancelling the entrance held in October 2022, but are also stuck in between other qualified candidates who are now protesting on the roads demanding justice, and their duty to handle the protestors.

“We are also in the same situation and can empathise with them. But bound by duty we can only restrict them from holding protests,” an SI said.

A woman SI of the 2020 batch posted in the city told the ‘Deccan Chronicle’ that she had prepared hard for the entrance and was very happy when she cleared the prelims. But the question paper leakage and the whole recruitment process were cancelled in no less than a shocker.

“We were doing our duty and preparing for the entrance. Out of the hectic schedules, bandobast, training, awareness programs and several other responsibilities, we could manage to spare a few hours and prepare. But it looks like we have to relive that exercise again,” she said.

Another woman SI said that she had availed leave for preparation, but now is worried if her leave would be extended. “There might be very few chances. We would definitely be asked to join the duties and we might have to face disciplinary action also,” she added.

A 2020 batch SI who was on bandobast duty at the TSPSC after the scam broke out said that people like him are fortunate enough that they have a secured job. “But many of my friends have dedicated their whole time for the preparation, some of them have even resigned from their private jobs. But now they are all on the roads fighting. A few of them are my friends, but except for feeling sad, I can do nothing. Moreover, I should not be allowing them to protest or resort to any untoward incidents, though their fight is genuine,” he said.

All of them echoed the same feeling of duty first and the pain of lakhs of aspirants like them, next to it.

Tags: sub-inspectors, group i prelims, telangana public service commission (tspsc), telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


