Group I prelims exam paper leaked to 20 persons: Police

Hyderabad: The question paper for the Group I prelims examination conducted by the TSPSC in October 2022 was leaked to at least 20 people across the state, who secured over 100 marks, the police said.

Investigators probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission question paper leak scam, suspect that the two accused Pulidindi Praveen Kumar and Atla Rajashekar sold the question paper to multiple parties.

The police are in the process of identifying the beneficiaries from the duo’s call data records, tower locations and bank transactions. “The same will be crosschecked with details of qualified candidates to see if any of them were in contact with Praveen and Rajashekar before the Group I prelims,” an investigator said.

As many as 2.8 lakh aspirants took the exam, with around 25,000 qualifying for the mains. Police are collecting the details of the qualified aspirants, especially those who have scored over 100 marks, in the 150-mark question paper.

“Their past academic record and background verification is being done thoroughly to assess their performance for a basic understanding of their performance in the examination,” the investigator said.

“Once concrete evidence is found on this aspect, those received question papers would also be brought to the book,” the investigator said.

Accused Praveen himself also appeared for the examination, but did not qualify due to overwriting on the OMR sheet, despite scoring over 100 marks, the police said.

Meanwhile, the second day of custodial questioning of nine accused arrested by the city police continued on Sunday.