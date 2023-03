Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath moved the first bill and explained its objectives. (File Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council passed two bills--AP Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 and AP Para Veterinary and Allied Council Bill, 2023.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath moved the first bill and explained its objectives. Similarly, animal husbandry minister Seediri Appalaraju moved the second bill.