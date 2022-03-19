Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2022 Delegation led by KT ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delegation led by KTR to US to attract global firms for investments

ANI
Published Mar 19, 2022, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2022, 4:04 pm IST
The delegation is expected to visit a number of cities in the US, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York
Telangana Information Technology and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. (Twitter/@KTR_Followers)
Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology (IT) and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Saturday, led a delegation to the United States (US) to attract global firms for investments in the state.

By departing to the US, early this morning, the delegation is expected to visit a number of cities in the US, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York.

 

"Minister KTR has a packed agenda in this week-long trip and will be meeting the top management executives of several world-renowned companies in the US," read a press statement by the KTR office.

"He will explain to them the progressive policies of the State and the benefits of investing in industry-friendly Telangana," it read further.

Minister KTR is accompanied by Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri, Director Life Sciences Shakti Nagappan, Director Food Processing Akhil Gawar, Director Promotions Vijay Rangineni, and the Chief Relations Officer of the state Amarnath Reddy.

 

Tags: industries minister kt rama rao
Location: India, Telangana


