Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2022 CM to participate in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM to participate in Yadadri temple ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Renovated temple complex to be reopened on March 28
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will take part in the ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’ slated to be performed on March 28. (Representational Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will take part in the ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’ slated to be performed on March 28. (Representational Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will take part in the ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’ slated to be performed on March 28 as part of the reopening of the renovated Yadadri temple complex.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the seven-day panchakundathmaka homam in Balalayam from March 21 to 27 as a precursor for maha kumbha samprokshana on March 28.

 

In all, 108 Ruthwiks will be participating in the panchakundathmaka homam.

The endowments department has deputed ruthwiks and vedic pandits of different temples for performing the samprokshana.

Speaking to media personnel in Yadadri on Friday, N. Geetha Reddy, executive officer of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri, said

that the maha kumbha samprokshana would be performed to vimana gopurams of the main temple at 11.55 am on March 28. Gold kalashams have already been fixed to vimana gopurams, she said.

She said devotees will be allowed onto the hill shrine only after the completion of maha kumbha samprokshanam and other rituals on March 28.

 

They might allow devotees only after 3 pm on March 28. A final decision will be taken later, she said.

She informed that panchakundathmaka homam would begin with swasthi vachan at 9 am and would conclude with purnahuti on the morning of March 28. Under the aegis of the temple's main priest, presiding deities would be shifted to the main temple from Balalayam.

She said that an online ticket system would be launched at Yadadri from March 29. A special counter has been set up near bus terminal on the

hill shrine for the purpose. She stated that every devotee would be geo-tagged, which would facilitate officials to keep a count of the number of devotees present on the hill shrine.

 

She said that Lakshmi pushkarini, kalyana katta and anna prasada sathram have been readied while works on Sathyanarayana vratham mandapam would be completed in a week.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, renovated yadadri temple inauguration
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

It is unfair to target me for remarks made some 20 years ago. The critics should first know facts and context in which those remarks were made. If they intend to quote me out of context, I pity their ignorance and leave it to their discretion. We are working for the good of everybody, including women. The question of demeaning, especially Adivasi women and village deities, is ruled out. It is good for all to work together for welfare of the world, Jeeyar Swamy said. — chinnajeeyar.org

Chinna Jeeyar clears air over criticism of Adivasi deities

Finding the lacunae in the government's orders, the mandal revenue office sold agricultural lands by dividing them into small chunks ranging from one gunta to three guntas. (file photo)

MROs flout GO 111 norms, realtors mount pressure

The raid was conducted at a hotel in Sangolda village of Goa and the police said they rescued three women, aged between 30 and 37 years, including a TV actress, a woman from Virar near Mumbai, while the third one hailed from Hyderabad. — Representatoinal image/DC

Hyderabad man held in Goa for high-profile flesh trade

KMC aimed at collecting nearly Rs 40 crore and expects collections of nearly Rs 36 crore as last year. (Representational Image/ DC File)

KMC targets to collect Rs 40 crore in taxes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised: Sources

India has to keep focussing on competitive energy sources and it welcomes offers from all oil producers as geopolitical developments have posed significant challenges to the country's energy security, sources said. (Representational Image/PTI)

China foreign minister's visit may end LAC logjam

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AFP file image)

Modi hails role played by media in promoting programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Bhagwant Singh Mann takes CM oath, vows Punjab's 'golden chapter'

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

India restores 5-year e-tourist visa to 156 countries

Nationals of these 156 countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-tourist visa as per the Visa Manual, 2019. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->