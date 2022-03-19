CM to participate in Yadadri temple ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will take part in the ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’ slated to be performed on March 28. (Representational Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will take part in the ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’ slated to be performed on March 28 as part of the reopening of the renovated Yadadri temple complex.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the seven-day panchakundathmaka homam in Balalayam from March 21 to 27 as a precursor for maha kumbha samprokshana on March 28.

In all, 108 Ruthwiks will be participating in the panchakundathmaka homam.

The endowments department has deputed ruthwiks and vedic pandits of different temples for performing the samprokshana.

Speaking to media personnel in Yadadri on Friday, N. Geetha Reddy, executive officer of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri, said

that the maha kumbha samprokshana would be performed to vimana gopurams of the main temple at 11.55 am on March 28. Gold kalashams have already been fixed to vimana gopurams, she said.

She said devotees will be allowed onto the hill shrine only after the completion of maha kumbha samprokshanam and other rituals on March 28.

They might allow devotees only after 3 pm on March 28. A final decision will be taken later, she said.

She informed that panchakundathmaka homam would begin with swasthi vachan at 9 am and would conclude with purnahuti on the morning of March 28. Under the aegis of the temple's main priest, presiding deities would be shifted to the main temple from Balalayam.

She said that an online ticket system would be launched at Yadadri from March 29. A special counter has been set up near bus terminal on the

hill shrine for the purpose. She stated that every devotee would be geo-tagged, which would facilitate officials to keep a count of the number of devotees present on the hill shrine.

She said that Lakshmi pushkarini, kalyana katta and anna prasada sathram have been readied while works on Sathyanarayana vratham mandapam would be completed in a week.