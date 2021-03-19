Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2021 NIA seizes second Me ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA seizes second Mercedes car in Mukesh Ambani terror threat case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published Mar 19, 2021, 7:21 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2021, 7:21 am IST
The NIA on Thursday called two policemen, including an aide of Mr Waze and a senior police inspector, for questioning, sources said
NIA officers investigate Sachin Vaze's Mercedes car following his arrest, in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI/Mitesh Bhuvad)
 NIA officers investigate Sachin Vaze's Mercedes car following his arrest, in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI/Mitesh Bhuvad)

Mumbai: The NIA team conducting investigation into the bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house has seized a second Mercedes car. This is the fifth luxury car that the NIA has seized in this case and is looking for two more cars.

The vehicles seized by NIA earlier include one Scorpio, in which explosives were found, and a Mercedes — both belonging to Sachin Waze. While it is yet unclear whether the vehicle seized on Thursday belongs to Mr Waze, sources said that the number plate of the car might have been changed.

 

One Toyota Land Cruiser Prado parked outside Mr Waze's residence in the Saket area of adjoining Thane has also been seized. A video dated February 26 shows footage of outside the crime branch in which Mr Waze and Mansukh Hiren can be seen arriving at the unit in the said Land Cruiser Prado.

The NIA on Thursday called two policemen, including an aide of Mr Waze and a senior police inspector, for questioning, sources said.

On Thursday, Mr Waze through his lawyer approached the special NIA court seeking permission to speak to his lawyer privately. The judge heard arguments from Mr Waze's lawyer Sunny Punamiya and Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves for a short period and posted the plea for hearing again on Friday.

 

The NIA arrested Mr Waze on Saturday night in connection with the security scare outside the south Mumbai residence of Mr Ambani.

Mr Waze has also been facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that SUV. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

The ATS is investigating the Hiran murder case. It had registered an FIR against unidentified persons days after Hiran's body was found. Hiran's wife accused Mr Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.

 

...
Tags: mukesh ambani house, national investigating agency (nia), terror threat to mukesh ambani, sachin waze
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 19 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Though there has been a decline in share of central taxes and grants-in-aid from the Centre for two years, the government has estimated them at a higher side in the new Budget. — DC Image

Telangana relying heavily on taxes, income through sale of land to fund Budget

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had visited Kerala and submitted a report to the government but it is now claiming that they will initiate measures after examining reports. — ANI file photo

Emigrants seek establishing Gulf Board with Rs 500 crore

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at supporters at a rally, ahead of the State Assembly polls, at Kalaikunda in West West Medinipur, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (PTI)

Mamata asks Modi: When Amphan hit state, where were you, BJP ?

Going by the Budget size, the government should allocate at least Rs 23,000 crore, teachers said. — DC file photo

Budget allocation for school, higher education not sufficient, say stakeholders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rs 2,30,825 cr budget unveiled for Telangana

Presented by finance minister T Harish Rao, this is the largest annual budget for the state since its formation in 2014 as well as for the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)

Disha Ravi arrest: BJP launches all-out counter attack

People hold placards demanding the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, during a protest in Bengaluru, India on February 15 2021. (AP/Aijaz Rahi)

Second peak of COVID-19: Prime Minister Modi puts states on alert

The self-confidence we gained in our corona fight should not turn into overconfidence, says Modi. — PTI file photo

Murder of advocate couple: HC asks police to enslist more witnesses

One was a suo motu petition and another a petition filed by G. Kishan Rao, father of Vaman Rao, seeking a CBI probe. — PTI file photo

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP. (Image credit: Twitter/@bjpramswaroop)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham