Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2020 Tamil Nadu CM christ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM christens sanitary personnel as cleanliness workers

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2020, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 3:59 pm IST
The CM said the government has already been implementing several welfare measures like building residential tenements for their benefit
Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami. (PTI)
 Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami. (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Thursday announced in the Assembly that 64,583 sanitary personnel employed by urban and rural civic bodies in the state will from now on be called 'cleanliness workers' to honour their work.

Making a statement, Palaniswami hailed the role played by them in maintaining public health and said the government has already been implementing several welfare measures like building residential tenements for their benefit.

 

Periodic health check-ups, special employment camps and skill development for the children of health workers were also being carried out, he said.

"To honour the work of these personnel and in deference to their long-time demand, all sanitary workers will from now be called as cleanliness workers (Thooimai paniyalargal in Tamil)," the chief minister said.

As many as 64,583 sanitary workers are employed with 15 corporations, 121 municipalities, 528 town panchayats and 12,525 village panchayats, he said.

The chief minister, while making announcements on the energy department, said a scheme to install smart meters for 42 lakh electricity consumers here to compute their power consumption will be implemented at an outlay of Rs 4,300 crore.

He said the initiative, aimed at providing enhanced services to power users and at the same time to cut down on technical and commercial losses and scale up revenue, will be implemented in the state capital in the first phase.

"This scheme will be implemented in other districts of the state in a staggered manner," he told the House.

He also announced other schemes to develop the power distribution infrastructure to meet the increasing demand at an estimated total cost of Rs 1,998 crore.

Such plans include upgradation of a 230 KV (Kilovolt) sub-station at Alagarkoil in Madurai district into a 400 KV station and enhancing two 110 KV sub-stations into 230 KV facilities.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply in coastal districts including Kanchipuram and Kanyakumari during times of natural calamities, electricity distribution overhead lines stretching to about 200 kilometers will be converted into underground cables, he noted.

Palaniswami also announced schemes for other departments including municipal administration.

...
Tags: chief minister edappadi k palainiswami, sanitary personnel
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Schools, theatres, malls closed in Tamil Nadu till March 31
17 Tamil Nadu passengers stranded in a coronavirus-hit ship in Egypt

Latest From Nation

Representational image

Ayurvedic doctor in trouble for offering `preventive coronanavirus Flu drug

The next two weeks are deemed crucial in preventing community transmission of novel coronavirus. (AP)

Kerala to set up Covid19 care centres in all districts

The drug combination has already been used to treat an Italian couple quarantined in a hospital in Jaipur. (AFP)

HIV antiretroviral drugs used to treat British Covid19 patient in Kerala

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma (file)

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma's mother has a last wish before son's hanging



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandigarh reports first coronavirus case, India tally at 169

Representational image

29 Indians return from Dubai via Attari-Wagah border

Representational image

Six Singapore-returned persons deboarded from train in Mumbai

Representational image

No VIP can avoid coronavirus test, quarantine: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

168 trains cancelled, passengers to get full refund of ticket money

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham