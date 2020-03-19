Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2020 Six Singapore-return ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Six Singapore-returned persons deboarded from train in Mumbai

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2020, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 1:34 pm IST
The six passengers were travelling to Vadodara from Mumbai Central
Representational image
 Representational image

Mumbai: Six Singapore-returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express at Borivali station in Mumbai on Thursday morning, an official said.

The six passengers were travelling to Vadodara from Mumbai Central, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said.

 

The incident occurred a day after four Germany- returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were forced to de-board from Garib Rath Express at Palghar station after their co-passengers raised an alarm.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

4 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from Mumbai train

Latest From Nation

Mukesh SIngh (file)

Now, Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh claims he was not in Delhi on Dec 16, 2012

Telangana has reported a spike in Covid-19 cases within last few days, counting to 13 by Thurdsday. (AFP)

Door to door screening for foreign returnees in Hyderabad

Representational image

Suspected coronavirus patient jumps off Safdarjung Hospital building

Ranjan Gogoi (PTI file)

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandigarh reports first coronavirus case, India tally at 169

Representational image

29 Indians return from Dubai via Attari-Wagah border

Representational image

No VIP can avoid coronavirus test, quarantine: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

168 trains cancelled, passengers to get full refund of ticket money

Representational image

Karnataka pledges Rs 200 crore for corona combat, and extends shutdown till month-end

Bengaluru's normally crowded K R Market wears a deserted look due to the coronavirus restrictions in force in the city. (Photo: Satish B)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham