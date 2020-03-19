Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech on coronavirus highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his address to the nation on Thursday evening on the current situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it.

Here are highlights from his speech

I take this opportunity to those at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus

Keeping in mind economic challenges arising out of coronavirus, govt has decided to form COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force: PM

He asked companies to show compassion and not to layoff people and not to cut salaries

PM calls for 'Janta curfew' on Mar 22 from 7 AM-9 PM, says no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

On Mar 22 at 5PM, we should thank people like doctors, medical personnel, cleaning staff, for their service: PM

Let's fight this together. We expect your cooperation to emerge out of this: Modi

We might face some difficult circumstances ahead. But such hardships may be necessary for the good of all: PM

Do not buy things in bulk depriving the others in need. We will make sure that there is enough stock in stores

Make sure you don't put pressure on medical staff. Skip a routine doctor check-up so they can attend to those who badly need their attention: PM

I request all people in country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home: PM Modi

Those above 60 years must stay home: PM

PM advocates Janta curfew (total lockdown) on Sunday to fight virus

Social distancing extremely important and effective in reducing impact of coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi

People need to resolve that they will follow advice of central and state governments: PM Narendra Modi

Resolve and patience key in combating coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi.

To deal with coronavirus, no definite solution has been found, nor has any vaccine produced: PM

A view has emerged in last few days that all is well, this mindset is not correct: PM on coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister likens the coronavirus situation to a war

