Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2020 Prime Minister Naren ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech on coronavirus highlights

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2020, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 8:35 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on coronavirus
PM Modi addresses nation on coronavirus
 PM Modi addresses nation on coronavirus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his address to the nation on Thursday evening on the current situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it.

Here are highlights from his speech

 

I take this opportunity to those at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus

Keeping in mind economic challenges arising out of coronavirus, govt has decided to form COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force: PM

He asked companies to show compassion and not to layoff people and not to cut salaries

PM calls for 'Janta curfew' on Mar 22 from 7 AM-9 PM, says no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

On Mar 22 at 5PM, we should thank people like doctors, medical personnel, cleaning staff, for their service: PM

India marches ahead with all his might

Let's fight this together. We expect your cooperation to emerge out of this: Modi

We might face some difficult circumstances ahead. But such hardships may be necessary for the good of all: PM

Do not buy things in bulk depriving the others in need. We will make sure that there is enough stock in stores

Make sure you don't put pressure on medical staff. Skip a routine doctor check-up so they can attend to those who badly need their attention: PM

I request all people in country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home: PM Modi

Those above 60 years must stay home: PM

PM advocates Janta curfew (total lockdown) on Sunday to fight virus

Social distancing extremely important and effective in reducing impact of coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi

People need to resolve that they will follow advice of central and state governments: PM Narendra Modi

Resolve and patience key in combating coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi.

To deal with coronavirus, no definite solution has been found, nor has any vaccine produced: PM

A view has emerged in last few days that all is well, this mindset is not correct: PM on coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister likens the coronavirus situation to a war

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted the link to his speech

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, pm modi speech on coronavirus, modi speech on coronavirus, modi on corona, modi on covid19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Student back from London is AP's second coronavirus case

Latest From Nation

Workers make face masks which are in demand due to the new virus outbreak at a private manufacturing unit in Mumbai. AP photo

India reports 20 fresh coronavirus cases, fourth death; bans international flights

Kamal Nath (file)

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Kamal Nath to seek legal opinion before floor test

Representational photo (AP)

An Indian who tested positive for coronavirus in Iran, dies

Representational image

One-day nationwide janta curfew, India's version of social distancing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports 20 fresh coronavirus cases, fourth death; bans international flights

Workers make face masks which are in demand due to the new virus outbreak at a private manufacturing unit in Mumbai. AP photo

An Indian who tested positive for coronavirus in Iran, dies

Representational photo (AP)

Chandigarh reports first coronavirus case, India tally at 169

Representational image

29 Indians return from Dubai via Attari-Wagah border

Representational image

Six Singapore-returned persons deboarded from train in Mumbai

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham