Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2020 Kerala to set up Cov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala to set up Covid19 care centres in all districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 19, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
No new cases reported in Kerala for last two days
The next two weeks are deemed crucial in preventing community transmission of novel coronavirus. (AP)
 The next two weeks are deemed crucial in preventing community transmission of novel coronavirus. (AP)

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of health authorities’ warning that the next two weeks are crucial in preventing the community transmission of novel coronavirus, the Kerala government has chalked out an action plan for preventing community spread.

New Covid-19 care centres will be opened in all districts for which hotels and lodges will be taken over.

 

“Several hotel and lodge owners have already expressed consent in handing over their properties for the purpose,” said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of intensifying the preventive measures, the primary healthcare centres’ OP timing has been extended to 6 PM.

Hand sanitisers have been made mandatory in all ATM centres and near the POS (point of sale) machines in shops. Shops have been asked to expand their online and home delivery system.

“The list of retired doctors and healthcare professionals in each district will be prepared and their service will be sought if required.

Shortage of face masks will be resolved within two days and medicines and medical equipments required for next three months will be stocked,” added the chief minister.

The chief minister held a video conference with religious heads in the state, in which he briefed about the precautions to be taken in places of worship.

Based on the instruction, the churches have either dropped the Sunday mass or limited the number of laity. Temple festivals have been restricted to only rituals with no mass gatherings.

Currently, 25,603 people are under observation in the state, 237 in hospitals and the remaining in home quarantine.

...
Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, coronavirus (covid-19), action plan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Related Stories

HIV antiretroviral drugs used to treat British Covid19 patient in Kerala
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps off Safdarjung Hospital building

Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM christens sanitary personnel as cleanliness workers

Representational image

Ayurvedic doctor in trouble for offering `preventive coronanavirus Flu drug

The drug combination has already been used to treat an Italian couple quarantined in a hospital in Jaipur. (AFP)

HIV antiretroviral drugs used to treat British Covid19 patient in Kerala

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma (file)

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma's mother has a last wish before son's hanging



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandigarh reports first coronavirus case, India tally at 169

Representational image

29 Indians return from Dubai via Attari-Wagah border

Representational image

Six Singapore-returned persons deboarded from train in Mumbai

Representational image

No VIP can avoid coronavirus test, quarantine: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

168 trains cancelled, passengers to get full refund of ticket money

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham