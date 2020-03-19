KCR calls emergency meeting over coronavirus in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to convene a high-level emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss measures to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

All district collectors, police commissioners, SPs are invited in the meeting at Pragati Bhavan, the Telangana CMO said.

Medical and Health minister Etela Rajender, Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj minister E Dayakar Rao, ministers from Hyderabad, Mohammed Ali, Srinivas Yadav, Sabita Indrareddy, Malla Reddy, deputy speaker Padma Rao, principal secretaries of Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Commissioners have also been invited.

The chief minister has urged people in the state to be on alert, as people who travelled from Indonesia to Karimnagar have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Against this backdrop, in the Thursday meeting, preventive measures to be taken and regulations to be followed would be discussed," Telangana CMO stated.

It further stated that all those coming from abroad should undergo tests.

"People also should be on alert and inform the authorities about those coming from abroad. People should also take measures for their personal health. The chief minister has instructed the officials concerned to allow people coming from abroad to go home only after they went through the complete check up. The state government has already implemented a week day and 15-day action plan to prevent spread of the virus," it added.

In the emergency and high-level meeting, some more preventive measures will be declared.

The chief minister has urged people to stay away from festivals and celebrations which would involve group activity.