Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2020 HIV antiretroviral d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HIV antiretroviral drugs used to treat British Covid19 patient in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 19, 2020, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
The drugs, Ritonavir and Lopinavir, are expected to be more effective in treating the deadly virus
The drug combination has already been used to treat an Italian couple quarantined in a hospital in Jaipur. (AFP)
 The drug combination has already been used to treat an Italian couple quarantined in a hospital in Jaipur. (AFP)

Kochi: The HIV antiretroviral drugs have been used to treat the British national infected with Covid-19 at Ernakulam government medical college hospital. The drugs, Ritonavir and Lopinavir, are expected to be more effective in treating the deadly virus.

It is for the first time in Kerala that the HIV antiretroviral drug is being used to treat Covid-19 patients.

 

The drug combination has already been used to treat an  Italian couple with severe respiratory symptoms, who were under treatment in a hospital in Jaipur.

The Indian Council of Medical Research had given permission to use the drugs combination.

Both the patients responded well to the drugs combination and turned negative for the virus, reports confirm.  

The Kerala State Medical Board had given permission to give the drugs to the patient who is suffering from pneumonia.

District collector took the initiative to make the drugs available and the doctors revised the treatment protocol after getting the patient’s consent. The treatment is headed by a team of doctors led by medical college principal Dr. Thomas Mathew.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry has recommended use of anti-HIV drug combinations to treat Covid-19 patients on a case-to-case basis. The Drug Controller General of India recently gave approval for the same.

Meanwhile, the swab samples of the virus infected UK citizen’s wife, who is admitted in the isolation ward, tested negative.

...
Tags: antiretroviral drugs, indian council of medical research, anti-hiv drug, coronavirus (covid-19), ritonavir, lopinavir, kerala state medical board
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Video: Kerala police and the handwash dance
Migrant workers leave in groups from Covid19 hit Kerala

Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM christens sanitary personnel as cleanliness workers

Representational image

Ayurvedic doctor in trouble for offering `preventive coronanavirus Flu drug

The next two weeks are deemed crucial in preventing community transmission of novel coronavirus. (AP)

Kerala to set up Covid19 care centres in all districts

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma (file)

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma's mother has a last wish before son's hanging



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandigarh reports first coronavirus case, India tally at 169

Representational image

29 Indians return from Dubai via Attari-Wagah border

Representational image

Six Singapore-returned persons deboarded from train in Mumbai

Representational image

No VIP can avoid coronavirus test, quarantine: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

168 trains cancelled, passengers to get full refund of ticket money

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham