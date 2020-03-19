Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2020 Bengaluru Auqaf boar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru Auqaf board advise restriction on Juma prayers

ANI
Published Mar 19, 2020, 11:06 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 11:06 am IST
The advice comes as Karnataka sees a spiral in coronavirus cases
Mosques, dargahs requested to conclude the Friday congregation in 15 minutes for the next three weeks. (AFP)
 Mosques, dargahs requested to conclude the Friday congregation in 15 minutes for the next three weeks. (AFP)

Bengaluru: As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has issued an advisory to mosques, dargahs and other religious institutions, requesting them to conclude the Friday congregation in 15 minutes for the next three weeks.

"Respected head of masjids and imams (prayer leaders) are requested to conclude the entire Juma congregation (including Juma khutbah, salah and dua) in 15 minutes for the next three weeks and avoid using the public mic for the khutbah and salah," read a statement from the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf.

 

It has advised to ensure cleanliness and good hygiene inside mosques and keep the carpets, prayer mats, floor mats etc clean.

Further, it stated that those coming for daily prayers should be instructed to perform wudhu (ablution) at their homes and avoid using prayer caps placed in masjids.

"Please remove the public towels and prayer caps from the masjids. Sunnah and nafil prayers should be observed at home," the advisory read.

The advisory came as the number of coronavirus patients spiralled across the country.

The governments are taking all precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus that has claimed more than 7,500 lives across the globe since its outbreak in China in December last year.

Tags: juma prayer, friday prayers, bengaluru coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19), karnataka state board of auqaf
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


