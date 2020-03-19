Nation Current Affairs 19 Mar 2020 Andhra Pradesh repor ...
Andhra Pradesh reports second case of coronavirus

Published Mar 19, 2020, 11:19 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 11:35 am IST
The patient has a travel history to London and had returned to India on March 15
The first positive case of Covid-19 in AP was found at Nellore and the patient is undergoing treatment at Nellore government hospital. (PTI)
 The first positive case of Covid-19 in AP was found at Nellore and the patient is undergoing treatment at Nellore government hospital. (PTI)

Ongole, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh reported the second case of coronavirus, the state government confirmed on Thursday.

The patient has a travel history to London and had returned to India on March 15.

 

After showing symptoms of coronavirus such as cold, dry cough and fever, the man was admitted to a hospital in Ongole where he was kept in isolation.

After conducting an examination, his samples were sent to the Virology Lab at Tirupati, where it was tested positive.

The Jaganmohan Reddy-led government also informed that the first positive case was found at Nellore and the patient, with a travel history to Italy is undergoing treatment at an isolation ward in Nellore government hospital.

Meanwhile, three persons in the state suspected to be infected with the deadly virus have also been admitted to hospitals.

In Andhra Pradesh, so far, 105 samples have been tested and out of them 96 tested negative and two returned positive.

The reports of seven cases are expected by Friday evening.

...
