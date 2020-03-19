168 trains cancelled, passengers to get full refund of ticket money

In the backdrop of low passenger foot-fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways on Thursday announced cancellation of 168 trains across various zones in the country.

However, the railways assured 100 refund to those who have booked tickets and also said no cancellation charges are applicable in the wake of coronavirus.

The operations of these trains have been cancelled between March 20 and 31.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

According to data, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases among all states with 45 postive cases including three foreign nationals.