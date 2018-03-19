search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi deviating from real issues, spent 1 yr removing Samajwadi from schemes: Akhilesh

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Akhilesh Yadav said that deviating from the 'real issues' was the character of the BJP and only the regional forces 'can stop its march'.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that farmers, traders, youth and women were facing difficulties in the BJP rule. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that farmers, traders, youth and women were facing difficulties in the BJP rule. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow:  Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has "not done anything significant" so far, as he targeted the BJP, which has completed its one year in power in the state on Monday.

He said that deviating from the "real issues" was the character of the BJP and only the regional forces "can stop its march", according to a statement issued by his party.

 

The former chief minister, who was attending a programme organised by a news channel, said, "The government of Yogi Adityanath has spent its first year in office by removing the word 'Samajwadi' from various schemes."

"The BJP has divided the society in the name of religion and festivals. It has duped the people after making a number of promises in its election manifesto. Deviating from the real issues is the character of this party (BJP), and only the regional forces can stop its march," he said.

He claimed that farmers, traders, youth and women were facing difficulties in the BJP rule. "The BJP government has zero sensitivity. This government has virtually destroyed helpline services like Dial-100, 1090 women power line besides 108 and 102 ambulance service," he alleged.

"The public is disenchanted with the BJP governments - both at the Centre and in the state. This effect was seen in the outcome of the recently-held Lok Sabha by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The people have rejected the BJP and this will be visible in 2019," Yadav said.

Tags: samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

In one of the two images that he is talking about, the outline of an aircraft can be seen just below the water's surface while the second picture shows what looks to be the front end of a plane. (Representational Image/ AP)
 

ASUS ROG Strix review: The true 'Hero' amongst gaming laptops

The ASUS ROG GI503 Strix Hero Edition is a lot of computer for the price its sells – a powerful Core i7 processor, a midrange NVIDIA GPU, fast storage, efficient cooling and a notable display – all of which ensure that the performance isn’t compromised.
 

Nutritionist reveals foods to eat for your body type

Nutritionist reveals foods to eat for your body type according to the Ayurvedic way of life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stephen Hawking predicted 'end of the universe' 2 weeks before death

According to reports, the work by Stephen Hawking predicts that the universe would eventually end when stars run out of energy. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s why Rohit Sharma demoted Dinesh Karthik at number 7 in Nidahas Trophy final

Rohit Sharma said that dropping down Dinesh Karthik to number seven was part of a plan that came off well. (Photo: AP)
 

How an 'upset' Dinesh Karthik powered Rohit's India to 2018 Nidahas Trophy triumph

Karthik clobbered paceman Rubel Hossain for two sixes and two fours as India took away 22 runs from 19th over. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ola, Uber drivers to stay off road, strike from today over low pay

The strike has been called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena which has claimed that several drivers are not being able to cover costs due to falling business. (Photo: representational | File)

SC asks Centre for 'comprehensive status report' on Rohingya camps conditions

The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. (Photo: AP)

Protests stall Parliament, no trust move not introduced in Lok Sabha

TDP MPs protest outside Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Ally Ram Vilas Paswan advises NDA to tactfully make statements during polls

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan expressed concern over some leaders of the ruling NDA at the Centre occasionally making remarks that created an impression of the alliance being against certain sections of the society. (Photo: File)

Regret consuming tobacco, wish was warned against usage 40 yrs ago: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he was pained that lakhs of Indians continued to fall prey to the scourge and promised to raise the issue in Parliament. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham