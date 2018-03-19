search on deccanchronicle.com
Yogi Adityanath's 1 year in office: UP CM announces 4 lakh new jobs

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2018, 9:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 9:25 pm IST
'Today I can say that UP, where there was no law and order and anarchy was prevalent, is witnessing a change,' UP CM said.
'Our government will come up with four lakh jobs in as many as 64 departments ranging from police constables to sub-inspectors, block development officers and revenue officials,' Adityanath claimed. (Photo: Twitter | @myogiadityanath)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched an anti-graft portal as his government completed its first year in office.

The chief minister also declared that his government will soon hire four lakh people in various government departments.

 

The portal was launched at the Lok Bhawan in the presence of Governor Ram Naik, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey.

"Through this portal any official who is involved in corruption or is encouraging it at any level will not be spared. Effective action will be taken if a video or any other evidence is uploaded on the portal. This will deliver a lethal blow against the corrupt elements," Yogi Adityanath claimed.

"Our government will come up with four lakh jobs in as many as 64 departments ranging from police constables to sub-inspectors, block development officers and revenue officials," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has frequently referred to the alleged anomalies in recruitments by the UP Public Service Commission in the past.

"Even the Supreme Court had to act and halt the police recruitment as it was biased and there was rampant corruption. The election promise of ending the interview process for group-C and group-D during recruitment, which was encouraging corruption, has been implemented by us," he said.

"Today I can say that UP, where there was no law and order and anarchy was prevalent, is witnessing a change," the chief minister said.

"A faith has been reposed...Some people are afraid of monkeys, but I can say that a monkey had destroyed Ravana's Lanka, and the monkeys will play their role in the war against corruption and goonda raj," he said.

He was apparently hitting back at SP MLC Anand Bhadauria who had recently posted a 'monkey joke' on social media to take a jibe at the government.

Attacking the previous state governments, he said, "Contracts were given for mass copying in various examinations. When we initiated fair examination, nearly 12 lakh students opted out...Later, it was revealed that 75 per cent of them were Munnabhais (contractual cheats) from other states."

Yogi Adityanath said that during verification of ration cards, it was found that there were 30 lakh fake ration cards.

The chief minister asserted there was an improvement in law and order with provision of on-line FIR and foot patrolling.

"When our government took over the reins of the state, the coffers were virtually empty. There were pot-holed roads, a VIP culture was prevalent, farmers were committing suicide, traders were also leaving the state and youths appeared to be misguided. We stopped redundant expenses, and came up with a crop loan redemption scheme, becoming the first state to do so. Over 86 lakh farmers have benefitted from this scheme," he said.

The chief minister also remarked that in UP's politics, casteism, divisive forces and dynastic politics were ruling the roost.

However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has been freed of divisive politics, he said.

"For the first time, the agenda of the government is to think about the welfare of the poor, villagers, Dalits, people from deprived sections and those belonging to the last strata of the society," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said the 'One District - One Product' scheme of his government will help in generation of 20 lakh jobs in the next three years.

In his speech, Governor Ram Naik said "The governor acts as a bridge between the Centre and state. Earlier I had made efforts (to act as a bridge) but now there is no need."

Naik also said that the recently-held UP Investors' Summit was a bold step and exuded confidence that UP will become 'Uttam Pradesh'.

A grand cultural programme was held on this occasion and a multi-colour booklet titled 'Ek Saal - Nayee Misaal' with the punchline 'Huaa Vikaas - Badha Vishwaas' was unveiled.

Tags: yogi adityanath, bjp, narendra modi, up law and order
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




