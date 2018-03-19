TDP MP Sivaprasad dons saree to Parliament to protest for Andhra special status

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad wore a yellow silk sari, wig and a flower tucked into it, besides a clean-shaven moustache-less face. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

New Delhi: Pulling out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the Centre, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmakers continued their protests for the special status from Andhra Pradesh for the 11th consecutive day on Monday.

TDP MP, Naramalli Sivaprasad preferred to let his costumes do the talking in parliament on Monday when his party along with YSR were suppose to table no-confidence motion in the Parliament.

Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed as a woman as he protested with his party colleagues demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Congress's Renuka Chowdhury joined Naramalli Sivaprasad, clad in a yellow silk sari, wearing wig and a flower tucked into it, besides a clean-shaven moustache-less face.

The 66-year old lawmaker’s antics saw him making quite the splash when he carried water-laden earthen pots into the Parliament, earlier this month after TDP pulled out two ministers from the government over the special status row.

The one-man fancy dress show never fails to grab the attention of the cameras and provide comic relief in between protests.

Naramalli Sivaprasad has in the past dressed up like a fisherman, iconic leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Hindu god Krishna.

In 2016, he sat under a tree outside Parliament holding prayer beads or a rudraksh.

He even went on to cal himself "Sudama" to PM Modi’s "Lord Krishna", apparently inspired by the story of Krishna's penniless childhood friend who met him to beg for help.

A doctor, Naramalli Sivaprasad became a lawmaker in 1999 and was a minister in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet. He has also acted in movies and won an award for Best Actor in a negative role.

In fact the Budget session has seen Naramalli Sivaprasad amuse colleagues and media by dressing up as a cleric, a Christian priest and finally, as Lord Krishna. Santa Claus, Mahatma Gandhi, TDP founder NT Rama Rao among others.