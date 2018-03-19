search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

30-yr-old TN man kills mother, walks into police station with ‘severed’ head

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 8:34 am IST
The slain woman was acquitted in a case relating to the murder of her husband 10 years ago.
After an argument the man allegedly beheaded his mother with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered. (Representational Image)
 After an argument the man allegedly beheaded his mother with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered. (Representational Image)

Pudukottai: A 30-year-old man sent the personnel of a police station in the district into a tizzy when he walked in with the "severed head" of his mother after allegedly killing her on Sunday, police said.

They said Anand was having frequent quarrels with his mother Rani, a widow, over a property dispute.

 

After an argument over the issue on Sunday morning in their house, he allegedly beheaded her with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered, the police said.

The slain woman was acquitted in a case relating to the murder of her husband 10 years ago, they added.

The police said Anand was arrested.

Tags: severed head, tamil nadu crime, karambakudi police station, son beheads mother
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Pudukkottai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

Putin, who first became president just over 18 years ago, is set to remain in power for another six years. (Photo: AP)
 

Your iPhone passcode can be easily unlocked with a little machine

Grayshift, a company who is manufacturing the device, is said to be selling the devices only to law enforcement firms.
 

Stressed and not eating well, my only crime is marrying Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami

The Bengal speedster said he was shaken by the whole incident ever since it was made public.(Photo: Instagram)
 

New diabetes drug may help shed those extra kilos

The most common adverse events in those taking semaglutide were mild/moderate nausea, as seen previously with GLP-1 receptor agonists. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

When Radhika Apte slapped a famous South actor on the first day of her film shoot

Radhika Apte is currently working on a film with Dev Patel.
 

What the duck! Giant yellow duck goes missing off Australia

The duck, owned by Cockburn Masters Swimming Club, was last seen at Perth’s Coogee Beach. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Country fed up with PM's false words: MNS chief calls for 'Modi-Mukt Bharat'

MNS chief Raj Thackeray addresed a rally at Shivaji Park, Dadar (west) on Sunday. ( Photo: DC)

‘Rhetoric of loser’: Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Rahul Gandhi

'A party which questioned the fundamental existence of 'Shree (lord) Ram' today wants to be identified with the 'pandavas'. It is the party which chooses to mock Hindus and Hindu rituals,' BJP leader and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI)

Kadaknath chicken breed: Bone of contention between MP, Chhattisgarh

'Kadaknath' is known for its high iron content and much lower cholesterol than other breeds, and sells at a much higher price than other varieties, say experts. (Photo: Facebook | Kadaknath Chicken)

Army unhappy with 7.62 mm assault rifle's quality, OFB says ready for production

The Army's concerns came after the OFB sounded its preparedness to start the assault rifles' production which is likely at Rifle Factory Ishapore in North 24 Parganas. (Photo: File/PTI)

Let bygones be bygones: Maldivian envoy to India after minister's J&K remark

Indian Ocean archipelago's High Commissioner to India Ahmed Mohamed said, that while there has been a steady stream of high-level visits from the island nation to India, the same was not reciprocated -- an issue which many in Male feel is one of the factors for ties going south. (Photo: Twitter/@ahmedMDV)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham