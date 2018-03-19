search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC asks Centre for 'comprehensive status report' on Rohingya camps conditions

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
The plea alleged that poor and unhygienic conditions at these camps have led to several deaths recently.
The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. (Photo: AP)
 The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to file a "comprehensive status report" giving details of conditions in Rohingya refugee camps in various states.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submission of senior advocate Colin Gonsalves that conditions at the camps are unhygienic and "filthiest to say the least".

 

The senior lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Zaffar Ullah, said the Centre and states like Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir should be asked to provide better hygienic facilities at these camps.

The plea alleged that poor and unhygienic conditions at these camps have led to several deaths recently.

The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

Tags: supreme court, rohingya refugee, rohingya refugee camps
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

In one of the two images that he is talking about, the outline of an aircraft can be seen just below the water's surface while the second picture shows what looks to be the front end of a plane. (Representational Image/ AP)
 

ASUS ROG Strix review: The true 'Hero' amongst gaming laptops

The ASUS ROG GI503 Strix Hero Edition is a lot of computer for the price its sells – a powerful Core i7 processor, a midrange NVIDIA GPU, fast storage, efficient cooling and a notable display – all of which ensure that the performance isn’t compromised.
 

Nutritionist reveals foods to eat for your body type

Nutritionist reveals foods to eat for your body type according to the Ayurvedic way of life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stephen Hawking predicted 'end of the universe' 2 weeks before death

According to reports, the work by Stephen Hawking predicts that the universe would eventually end when stars run out of energy. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s why Rohit Sharma demoted Dinesh Karthik at number 7 in Nidahas Trophy final

Rohit Sharma said that dropping down Dinesh Karthik to number seven was part of a plan that came off well. (Photo: AP)
 

How an 'upset' Dinesh Karthik powered Rohit's India to 2018 Nidahas Trophy triumph

Karthik clobbered paceman Rubel Hossain for two sixes and two fours as India took away 22 runs from 19th over. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TDP-YSR to push for no confidence: LS adjourned till 12 noon after uproar

TDP MPs protest outside Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Ally Ram Vilas Paswan advises NDA to tactfully make statements during polls

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan expressed concern over some leaders of the ruling NDA at the Centre occasionally making remarks that created an impression of the alliance being against certain sections of the society. (Photo: File)

Regret consuming tobacco, wish was warned against usage 40 yrs ago: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he was pained that lakhs of Indians continued to fall prey to the scourge and promised to raise the issue in Parliament. (Photo: PTI | File)

Jet Airways passenger caught with illegal gold bars stashed in rectum

The gold bars were stashed in the toilet and left there to be picked up by a local mule during its domestic run to Mumbai, the sources said. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

TDP, YSR Congress to push for no-confidence motion in Parliament today

TDP and YSR Congress will pitch for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha today. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham