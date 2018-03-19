NIA claims former Nagaland CM Zeliang help in funding terror

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency has stumbled upon documentary evidence, indicating the involvement of former Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang in a terror funding case of Nagaland.

Though, Mr Zeliang has refused to appear before the agency to clarify his position, security sources said that former chief minister will have to appear for his cross examination.

Pointing out that agency was in possession of glaring evidence indicating his direct involvement in siphoning of government funds and facilitating it to National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K), security sources said that Mr Zeliang has sent a written reply through his advocate to NIA but “it was not enough”.

Pointing out that NIA sleuths have recovered documents signed by Mr Zeliang to facilitate fund for NSCN(K), security sources said that former chief minister who is now the leader of opposition in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly has sought another date for appearing before the agency.

Referring about his written reply submitted to the NIA, security sources said that Mr Zeliang’s advocate in a written reply to investigating agency has clarified that he has nothing to do with the siphoning of government funds to NSCN (K) or any other outfit.

He has also mentioned that if government departments have been doing so, he was not aware of it and had that been brought to his knowledge he would have put an end to it.