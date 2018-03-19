MeToo story by Kerala MP’s wife in her memoir sparks political row

In her memoir, Nisha Jose writes that her harasser 'touched her feet accidentally three to four times' while shifting in his seat. (Photo: Twitter/@Nishajose6)

Thiruvananthapuram: Nisha Jose, wife of Kerala parliamentarian Jose Mani and daughter-in-law of Kerala Congress chief KM Mani, has sparked a political controversy with #MeToo allegations in her memoir.

In her book, "The Other Side Of This Life - Snippets of my life as a Politician's Wife", Nisha Jose has described how she was sexually harassed during a train journey in 2012.

(Photo: Twitter/@Nishajose6)

She writes that her harasser "touched her feet accidentally three to four times" while shifting in his seat. She adds that every time "I was uncomfortable and felt violated."

He crossed the "Lakshman Rekha (line)", she writes, adding that often "his hands brushed my toes 'accidentally'".

She also mentions that she complained about the same to the ticket examiner who refused to help. He allegedly told her, "If this gentleman is anything like his father I dare not intervene. You are both friends politically also. Later it will fall on my head."

Though Nisha hasn’t named anyone in the memoir, her revelations has not gone down well with Shone George, son of Kerala MLA PC George, who has filed a police complaint against her saying the allegations appear to point at him.

According to a report in NDTV, Shone George, who is considering suing Nisha Jose for defamation, has filed a complaint with the police saying he is being suspected wherever he goes and Nisha Jose should just name the person.

Nisha Jose's father-in-law is one of the most powerful politicians in the state, and Shone George's father PC George is the only independent lawmaker in the state assembly.

Both Shone George and Nisha Jose worked for the Kerala Congress (Mani) at the time of incident.

Shone George's family has accused Nisha Jose of using the allegation to sell her book.