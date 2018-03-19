search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR cites panchangam to predict good for Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 19, 2018, 2:10 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Mr Rao was speaking at the official Ugadi celebrations held at Pragathi Bhavan.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is being blessed by priests after Panchanga Sravanam in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is being blessed by priests after Panchanga Sravanam in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that Ugadi almanac has reaffirmed that Telangana would remain a ‘revenue-surplus state’ and the dream of “Bangaru Telangana” will be realised soon. Mr Rao was speaking at the official Ugadi celebrations held at Pragathi Bhavan.

“The almanac  has predicted an income of eight and expenditure of two for Telangana, which shows that our state will prosper this year too. Also it predicted  honour of seven and insult of two due to which TS will earn good name, fame and respect,” he said.

 

The Chief Minister stated that TS was paying Rs 50,000 crore to Centre towards various taxes but gets only Rs 24,000 in return by way of tax devolution.

“Today, Telangana has reached a position where it can sustain on it’s own financial resources while contributing to the nation and play a major role in nation building exercise. Our argument during our agitation for statehood that Telangana will become a revenue-surplus state if Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, has proved right. We have been consistently witnessing revenue surplus since Telangana is formed in June 2014 till date,” the CM added.

The CM congratulated home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, DGP Mahender Reddy and health minister C.Laxma Reddy for Ugadi almanac predicting better law and order and health sectors.

“Our police is doing a commendable job in mai-ntaining law and order for the past four years. They earned awards and appreciations from several national and international agencies,” he said.

Referring to almanac prediction that party tickets for 2019 elections will be guaranteed for those with ‘kumbh rasi’, Mr Rao said, “Those with other rasis should be careful. All the ticket aspirants should be those who worked at ground-level and did not confine themselves to Hyderab-ad. If they remain with people and work for them, they will earn good name and they would get party tickets.”

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, ugadi festival, pragathi bhavan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Ugadi predictions: Parties get customised almanacs
Udagi predictions: Positive predictions more this year, says Priest


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Radhika Apte slapped a famous South actor on the first day of her film shoot

Radhika Apte is currently working on a film with Dev Patel.
 

What the duck! Giant yellow duck goes missing off Australia

The duck, owned by Cockburn Masters Swimming Club, was last seen at Perth’s Coogee Beach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Cabbie drives on highway with wife sitting in trunk holding a table

The police fined the taxi driver and cut two points on his license (Photo: YouTube)
 

Gudi Padwa 2018: Significance, traditions and celebrations for Maharashtrians

Maharashtrian artists during a programme to celebrate Marathi new year festival Gudi Padwa in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Abayas left in locker: Saudi women find empowerment in ‘right to exercise’

Relying on word-of-mouth publicity in a country where exercising in public is culturally deemed unbecoming for women, Halah Alhamrani is working to empower a generation with little to no exposure to sports. (Photo: AFP)
 

Navratri 2018: Wishes and messages to send loved ones

Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers for the Navratri Festival at the Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar on September 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kolkata woman's decomposed body recovered with son sitting beside it

The son, aged around 30, was found to be emaciated and not in a position to speak, a police officer of Muchipara police station said, adding, he was later taken to a state-run hospital. (Photo: File | Representational)

BHU did not allow play glorifying Nathuram Godse to be staged at fest: probe panel

The complainants also reported to the university authorities, after which the university had formed a committee to investigate the issue. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

‘Rhetoric of loser’: Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Rahul Gandhi

'A party which questioned the fundamental existence of 'Shree (lord) Ram' today wants to be identified with the 'pandavas'. It is the party which chooses to mock Hindus and Hindu rituals,' BJP leader and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI)

Army unhappy with 7.62 mm assault rifle's quality, OFB says ready for production

The Army's concerns came after the OFB sounded its preparedness to start the assault rifles' production which is likely at Rifle Factory Ishapore in North 24 Parganas. (Photo: File/PTI)

Smriti Irani asks Rahul to read on GST after he gets free from 'coronation drill'

Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) the second highest in the world and one of the most complex taxes. (Photo: File/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham