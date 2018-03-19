KCR cites panchangam to predict good for Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that Ugadi almanac has reaffirmed that Telangana would remain a ‘revenue-surplus state’ and the dream of “Bangaru Telangana” will be realised soon. Mr Rao was speaking at the official Ugadi celebrations held at Pragathi Bhavan.

“The almanac has predicted an income of eight and expenditure of two for Telangana, which shows that our state will prosper this year too. Also it predicted honour of seven and insult of two due to which TS will earn good name, fame and respect,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that TS was paying Rs 50,000 crore to Centre towards various taxes but gets only Rs 24,000 in return by way of tax devolution.

“Today, Telangana has reached a position where it can sustain on it’s own financial resources while contributing to the nation and play a major role in nation building exercise. Our argument during our agitation for statehood that Telangana will become a revenue-surplus state if Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, has proved right. We have been consistently witnessing revenue surplus since Telangana is formed in June 2014 till date,” the CM added.

The CM congratulated home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, DGP Mahender Reddy and health minister C.Laxma Reddy for Ugadi almanac predicting better law and order and health sectors.

“Our police is doing a commendable job in mai-ntaining law and order for the past four years. They earned awards and appreciations from several national and international agencies,” he said.

Referring to almanac prediction that party tickets for 2019 elections will be guaranteed for those with ‘kumbh rasi’, Mr Rao said, “Those with other rasis should be careful. All the ticket aspirants should be those who worked at ground-level and did not confine themselves to Hyderab-ad. If they remain with people and work for them, they will earn good name and they would get party tickets.”