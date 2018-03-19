India-Pak diplomatic row: India issues 13th Note Verbale to Pak on harassment

New Delhi: The Indo-Pak diplomat harassment row continues to worsen, with two more cases of harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad on Sunday following which India issued another note verbale — the 13th one this year on the matter-to Pakistan. India also asked Pakistan for a probe into the fresh incidents while asking for the results of the probe to be shared with it.

In the two fresh incidents on Sunday, one Indian diplomat going to a restaurant in Islamabad was “aggressively” followed by some people in a car while in the second incident, four Indian diplomats travelling in an official vehicle on their way to a market were tailed by two people on a motorcycle.

Indian Government sources on Sunday said, “Another Note Verbale was sent on Friday, 18 March, by our High Commission in Islamabad to the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan protesting against the intimidation and harassment of Indian High Commission officials. This was the 13th Note Verbale this year on the subject.”

Sources said, “On 18 March, second secretary at the High Commission was aggressively followed by unidentified people in a car in close proximity in an intimidating manner while he was going to Chhaye Khana restaurant. Videos were made using mobiles. On Friday, four High Commission of India officials travelling in an official vehicle were aggressively followed while going to Aabpara market by two unknown persons on motorbikes in an intimidating manner.”