search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India denies visa to Pak pilgrims for Ajmer Sharif, Islamabad ‘disappointed’

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2018, 7:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 7:42 pm IST
New Delhi said the visit could not take place in view of the prevailing circumstances and absence of requisite security clearances.
The visit was to take place under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines and is a regular annual feature, Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The visit was to take place under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines and is a regular annual feature, Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday expressed disappointment at India for not issuing visas to more than 500 Pakistani pilgrims for visiting the famed shrine of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, which New Delhi said could not take place in view of the prevailing circumstances and absence of requisite security clearances.

The visit was to take place under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines and is a regular annual feature, Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

 

"Pakistan notes with deep disappointment the non-issuance of visas by India for the visit of the 503 Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) to participate in the Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA) at Ajmer Sharif, India from 19-29 March 2018," the statement said.

Due to India's decision, the Pakistani pilgrims have been deprived of the opportunity to participate in the Urs, which is of special significance, it said.

In New Delhi, sources said such visits are facilitated and promoted and visas granted after following due processes.

However, from time to time, such visits cannot take place in view of the prevailing circumstances and absence of requisite security clearances. There have been instances in the past when such visits did not take place from both sides, they said.

Earlier 192 Pakistani pilgrims could not participate in the Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia in Delhi from 1-8 January due to the non-issuance of visas by India, the FO said.

It said that during 2017, despite Pakistan's offer to send a special train, Indian delays had resulted in Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) from India being unable to participate in the Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

In February, Pakistan had made all the arrangements for the visit of 173 Katas Raj pilgrims, who were "forced" to withdraw their applications from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi due to non-issuance of necessary clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the statement said.

"Besides being violative of the bilateral Protocol of 1974 and the basic human right to religious freedom, such measures also undermine the efforts aimed at improving the environment, increasing people-to-people contacts and normalising relations between the two countries," the FO said.

It was again "ironic" that India failed to issue visas on the occasion of Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti who for centuries has been the symbol of bringing communities closer to each other, the statement added.

Tags: india-pak ties, india denies visa, india-pak diplomats row
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘I'm penniless’: Salman’s Veergati co-star Pooja ill, seeks his help for TB treatment

Pooja Dadwal and Salman Khan in 'Veergati.'
 

TRUVISON launches its full HD 40-inch smart LED TV

The smart TV comes with two HDMI ports, internet supported in-built apps and Wi-Fi.
 

New lifestyle trend from Finland involves taking a dip in frigid waters

Apart from improving energy levels, these activities also help people cope with anxiety and depression (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors should ask impotent men who fail in bed if they’re actually gay, say experts

While the most common causes are physical issues affecting blood flow, such as heart disease and diabetes, psychological ones including stress and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists uncover 20 genes linked to being transgender

By highlighting genetic mutations that affect brain development, the latest findings point towards transgender identity having a physical basis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stephen Hawking predicted 'end of the universe' 2 weeks before death

According to reports, the work by Stephen Hawking predicts that the universe would eventually end when stars run out of energy. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

500 quintals of mango woods to be burnt for 9 days to curb pollution in UP

The mahayagya will see the burning of nearly 500 quintals of mango tree wood during the Navratri period. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Want to spend time working for people: Manish Sisodia defends apology spree

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, 'Aam Aadmi Party don't want to spend time in legal wrangling.' (Photo: File/PTI)

Banchhada members in MP celebrate birth of girls, but only for prostitution

Members of Banchhada community, who operate family-based prostitution for livelihood, consider the birth of a girl auspicious as it means another breadwinner for the family. (Photo: Representational)

TDP MP Sivaprasad dons saree to Parliament to protest for Andhra special status

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad wore a yellow silk sari, wig and a flower tucked into it, besides a clean-shaven moustache-less face. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Plan to set up an F-16 jet production unit in India to be exclusive: Lockheed Martin

Structural and avionic upgrades to the US F-16 fleet will extend service life to 2045. (Photo: File/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham