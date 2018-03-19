Hyderabad gym instructor killed as car rams into tanker

Hyderabad: In a fatal crash on Saturday night, a gym instructor was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a water tanker at a traffic junction at Gach-ibowli. The deceased was identified as U. Ramesh, 34, while a woman identified as K. Pavani, 24, escaped with injuries.

According to Gachibowli police, Ramesh was working as a gym instructor in Kondapur and Pavani. working in a play school at Sriramnagar Colony and had gone to the Airport to drop a friend in their Hyundai Creta car.

After seeing off the friend, Ramesh and Pavani were returning in the same car. Meanwhile, the traffic signals at the Gachibowli Crossroads roads turned red due to which vehicles halted, including a water tanker.

Ramesh who was driving at a high speed, did not notice the red signal and rammed his car into the water tanker from behind.

The car got stuck in the rear portion of the tanker. The passengers were pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Ramesh bou-ght dead while Pavani is undergoing treatment. An accidental death case has been registered.