500 quintals of mango woods to be burnt for 9 days to curb pollution in UP

ANI
Published Mar 19, 2018, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 6:59 pm IST
The Shri Ayuchandi Mahayagya Samiti started a nine-day-long mahayagya on Sunday at the Bhainsali grounds in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.
The mahayagya will see the burning of nearly 500 quintals of mango tree wood during the Navratri period. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Meerut: A 'mahayagya' is being held in Meerut with the aim to curb pollution.

The mahayagya will see the burning of nearly 500 quintals of mango tree wood during the Navratri period.

The purpose of holding this grand holy fire is to apparently 'curb pollution' levels during Navratri.

Girish Bansal, vice-president of the Samiti, said that according to the scriptures hawan purifies the air, and this would help bring down the levels of air pollution considerably.

He further said that this was Samiti's contribution towards mankind and the environment and will help in preserving the ozone layer.

There are 108 hawan-kunds at the ground and the mahayagya will take place on a daily basis from 8 am to 7 pm till March 26.

On a daily basis 11 lakh, 11 thousand and 111 sacrifices will be given by those priests who are followers of the Vedic beliefs, most of whom have come from Varanasi and Vridavan.

According to Hindu beliefs, a yagya helps to purify the air, even though there is no scientific evidence to support this belief.

Tags: meerut mahayagya, uttar pradesh, shri ayuchandi mahayagya samiti, pollution, mango woods
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut




