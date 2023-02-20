Hyderabad to experience warm and dry weather in coming weeks: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department said the east-southeasterly winds were bringing in warm and dry weather. The daytime temperature could reach 37ºC. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: With summer on the horizon, the weather department has predicted dry weather and rising temperature in the coming week, with nights becoming warmer and shorter.

The Indian Meteorological Department said the east-southeasterly winds were bringing in warm and dry weather. The daytime temperature could reach 37ºC.

On Saturday, the city recorded 34.6ºC at Borabanda, whereas it was 23-34ºC at Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, Musheerabad, Moosapet, Mehdipatnam, Charminar and LB Nagar.

In the state, Mallapur in Jagtial was the warmest at 37.4ºC while Adilabad was the warmest district with an average of 35ºC. Parts of Mulugu, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded 36-37ºC.

As per the IMD, Hyderabad had the highest deviation of 1.2ºC degree at 32ºC.