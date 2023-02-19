Five-time Cantonment MLA Sayanna passes away

HYDERABAD: G. Sayanna, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, died on Sunday afternoon while was undergoing treatment for heart and kidney related ailments. He was 72.

Sayanna is survived by his wife G. Geeta and three daughters Namrata, Lasya Nanditha, elected corporator from Kavadiguda in 2016, and Nivedita.

Sayanna, widely acknowledgedly to be a popular leader, was suffering was admitted in a private hospital three days ago, after he complained of chest pain. He had suffered a heart attack on January 25, 2016.

Sayanna’s body will be placed at the Trimulgherry camp office at 10 am for the public to pay homage. The last rites will be performed at the Bansilalpet ground in the afternoon.

Hundreds of admirers and supporters of Sayanna gathered at his house to pay tribute.

Upon learning of Sayanna’s demise, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao went to the MLA’s residence to console the bereaved family. He expressed grief over the passing away of Sayanna.

Ministers T. Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy among others rushed to Sayyana's residence in Ashoknagar.

Sayanna started his political career with the Telugu Desam, unsuccessfully contesting as a corporator from Domalguda in 1986. In 1991-92 he was city SC cell president. In 1994, former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao fielded him from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, where he registered back to back victories in 1994, 1999 and 2004.

He lost to Congress candidate P. Shanker Rao in 2009. Sayanna wrested the seat in 2014 on a TD ticket but switched to TRS (now BRS) and retained the seat with an emphatic win in 2018.

Sayanna has been staying away from party activity due to infighting within BRS. This apart, in the pre-bifurcation Andhra Pradesh Assembly, he was a member of the House Committee on the rehabilitation of street children and was credited with a lot of good work. He also worked against child trafficking. He was a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said in a tweet, "My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri @SayannaMLA Garu on his sudden demise . He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of people of Secunderabad Cantonment. May his soul rest in peace (sic)." BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted, "Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sayanna's death is sad. May his holy soul rest in peace and may God give courage to his family members in this difficult time (sic)."

"The untimely death of Cantonment MLA Sayanna, who rendered immeasurable services to the people of the city in a gentle and long political career, has come as a shock. Praying to God to rest his soul in peace. My deepest condolences to the family members (sic)," TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy tweeted.