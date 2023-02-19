  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 19 Feb 2023 Five-time Cantonment ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Five-time Cantonment MLA Sayanna passes away

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Feb 19, 2023, 10:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 10:02 pm IST
G. Sayanna, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. (Photo: Twitter/@mahmoodalitrs)
 G. Sayanna, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. (Photo: Twitter/@mahmoodalitrs)

HYDERABAD: G. Sayanna, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, died on Sunday afternoon while was undergoing treatment for heart and kidney related ailments. He was 72.

Sayanna is survived by his wife G. Geeta and three daughters Namrata, Lasya Nanditha, elected corporator from Kavadiguda in 2016, and Nivedita.

 Sayanna, widely acknowledgedly to be a popular leader, was suffering was admitted in a private hospital three days ago, after he complained of chest pain. He had suffered a heart attack on January 25, 2016.

Sayanna’s body will be placed at the Trimulgherry camp office at 10 am for the public to pay homage. The last rites will be performed at the Bansilalpet ground in the afternoon.

Sayanna was suffering from a kidney-related ailment for the last few months and was admitted in a private hospital three days ago, after he complained of chest pain. On January 25, 2016, Sayanna had suffered a heart attack.

Hundreds of admirers and supporters of Sayanna gathered at his house to pay tribute.

Upon learning of Sayanna’s demise, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao went to the MLA’s residence to console the bereaved family. He expressed grief over the passing away of Sayanna.

Ministers T. Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy among others rushed to Sayyana's residence in Ashoknagar.

Sayanna started his political career with the Telugu Desam, unsuccessfully contesting as a corporator from Domalguda in 1986. In 1991-92 he was city SC cell president. In 1994, former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao fielded him from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, where he registered back to back victories in 1994, 1999 and 2004.

He lost to Congress candidate P. Shanker Rao in 2009. Sayanna wrested the seat in 2014 on a TD ticket but switched to TRS (now BRS) and retained the seat with an emphatic win in 2018.

Sayanna has been staying away from party activity due to infighting within BRS. This apart, in the pre-bifurcation Andhra Pradesh Assembly, he was a member of the House Committee on the rehabilitation of street children and was credited with a lot of good work. He also worked against child trafficking. He was a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said in a tweet, "My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri  @SayannaMLA Garu on his sudden demise . He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of people of Secunderabad Cantonment. May his soul rest in peace (sic)." BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted, "Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sayanna's death is sad. May his holy soul rest in peace and may God give courage to his family members in this difficult time (sic)."

"The untimely death of Cantonment MLA Sayanna, who rendered immeasurable services to the people of the city in a gentle and long political career, has come as a shock. Praying to God to rest his soul in peace. My deepest condolences to the family members (sic)," TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy tweeted.

...
Tags: g. sayanna, secunderabad cantonment constituency, lasya nanditha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Many villages in Nanoor, Gadiguda, Indravelli, Utnoor and Adilabad Rural mandals are reeling under a severe shortage of drinking water. (DC File Photo)

Interior areas experiencing water shortage amid soaring temperatures

G. Sayanna, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. (Photo: Twitter/@mahmoodalitrs)

Friends recall Sayanna's association

The tremor that lasted a few seconds was felt at about 7.30 am near the Pulichintala reservoir. (DC File Image)

Minor quake tremors felt near Pulichintala reservoir

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

Take Khadeer’s video as ‘dying declaration’ to nail cops: Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India has placed orders for 840 planes, including option to buy 370 aircraft

In this file photo a new Air India Boeing 787-8 series Dreamliner aircraft during the opening day of India Aviation 2012 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP file image)

No new date announced: CBI after Manish Sisodia skips summons in excise policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi (PTI file Photo)

With winter on retreat, maximum temperature rising across North India

A general overview of a snow covered landscape of Tangmarg, some 40kms North of Srinagar,after a fresh snowfall (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Cabinet approves plan to set up 2 lakh PACS in next 5 years

(Representational image: PTI file)

'Unfortunate, ill-timed and ill-informed': Lord Rami Ranger slams Modi documentary

Lord Rami Ranger, a prominent member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament said the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->