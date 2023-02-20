  
Nation, Current Affairs

AP assembly sessions likely for two weeks

Published Feb 20, 2023, 12:30 am IST
The government might adjourn the budget sessions after two days to resume on March 6 in view of the Global Investors Summit-2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. (Image: Twitter)
Vijayawada: The Budget sessions of the Andhra Pradesh legislature are likely to last two weeks from Feb 27. The government might adjourn the sessions after two days to resume on March 6 in view of the Global Investors Summit-2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.  The notification for the session would be issued after finalising the agenda.

Normally, the session opens with the Governor's address. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would meet the same day and finalise the agenda. The next day, the houses would pay homage to the departed leaders and take up adjournment motions.

The sessions might be adjourned on Feb 28 and resume on March 6. The assembly and Council would meet for 13 days in all.

Official sources said that since the AP government is conducting the Global Investors Summit-2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, the focus would shift to it. State ministers and officials were conducting pre-GIS investors’ meets in various states, inviting investors to the event.

Two meetings in Bangalore and Chennai were held. Government officials, ministers and legislators are extensively working for GIS. Hence, the budget session will resume on March 6 and is likely to continue for two weeks.

The sources said the government is likely to present a fresh bill for the three-capitals plan in the name of decentralized development of AP by taking all precautions without giving any chance for legal and technical hurdles. Further, other important bills also would likely be presented.

Meanwhile, the opposition Telugu Desam is preparing to highlight the “failures” of the government, during the budget sessions, and resist the fresh bill for decentralized development of AP.

Tags: assembly budget session, andhra pradesh legislature, global investors summit-2023, visakhapatnam news, business advisory committee
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


