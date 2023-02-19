  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 19 Feb 2023 Amit Shah: Violence ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah: Violence down by 80 per cent under Modi govt

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2023, 12:33 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 12:52 am IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a programme organized on the completion of 50 years of 'Lokmat Nagpur Edition', in Nagpur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a programme organized on the completion of 50 years of 'Lokmat Nagpur Edition', in Nagpur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

NAGPUR: The country has seen an 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Narendra Modi government, said Union home minister Amit Shah, underscoring that the prime minister's vision is to see India at the top in the world.

Shah was speaking at an event organised by the Lokmat Media group in Nagpur to celebrate the birth centenary of founder-editor and veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as 'Babuji', and the golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper's edition from the city.

Explaining the three big aims of 'Amrit Kaal', the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence, mooted by PM Modi, Shah said the first goal is to showcase the sacrifices of freedom fighters before the present generation.

The second aim is to bring before the people the progress made by the country in the past 75 years, while the third aim is to ensure that India reaches the top in all sectors in the next 25 years, said the senior BJP leader.

Before the Modi government, the country faced internal security challenges in terms of Kashmir, Northeast and left-wing extremism. Today, I can say that there has been an 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Modi government, he said.

The home minister said the Kashmir Valley saw about 1.8 crore tourists in one year, which he called a big thing.

There had been investments worth Rs 12,000 crore in Kashmir in 70 years but under the Modi government, it has got Rs 12,000 crore in just three years, he said.

Each home in Kashmir has been provided with tap water and electricity, which is a huge change, he said.

Insurgency has significantly come down in the Northeast, he said, stressing that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), a controversial statute, has been withdrawn from about 60 per cent of the area in the Northeast.

PM Modi's vision is to see India at the top in the world, said the minister.

He said India is becoming atmanirbhar in defence production  with 70 per cent self-reliance  and asserted that the country is turning into a manufacturing hub in the world under Modi.

The government has been taking decisions that are beneficial to the people, he said, adding that India will be leading the world in hydrogen production in two to three years. Similarly, India will be way ahead in the field of satellites in four to five years, he said.

Indian start-ups are also proving their mettle to the world, he said.

The home minister praised Modi for his efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in India and said the his call for Janta curfew' got a huge response. Recalling former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's call to miss a meal once a week', Shah said Modi is the only leader after Shastri to whom the masses in India listened to.

Earlier in the programme, Shah released a special issue of the Nagpur edition of Lokmat and a special postage stamp on the Lokmat group's golden jubilee.

Shah praised the contribution of late Jawaharlal Darda in the field of journalism and social work. He also lauded the group for carrying forward the values of Jawaharlal Darda.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke on the occasion and hailed the contribution of Jawaharlal Darda to social causes.

Calling Shah rashtra ka pehredar' (guard of the nation), Lokmat Group chairman Vijay Darda said the minister has taken several decisions in the interest of the country.

Darda said he sees shades of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Shah. He also requested the minister to introduce a law for ensuring the safety of journalists and photojournalists.

...
Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, amrit kaal, lal bahadur shastri, kashmir valley, vijay darda
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur


Related Stories

Meghalaya govt among 'most corrupt' in the country: Amit Shah
BJP has no competition in 2024 LS polls, Modi has full support of people: Amit Shah

Latest From Nation

Telangana state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Officials receive Govenor, follow protocol

A Cheetah brought from South Africa was released in an enclosure at Palpur, Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in Sheopur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

12 cheetahs from South Africa find new home in MP's Kuno National Park

Senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar, who is close to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has worked in various positions including as Anantapur collector. His achievements include the boost to tamarind trees with the ‘chinta to nischintha’ concept. (File Photo)

Jagan's govt approves VRS for senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar

Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath has attended the 49th GST Council meeting at Delhi's Vignan Bhawan on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo: DC)

Centre to pay Rs 689 crore GST dues to AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India has placed orders for 840 planes, including option to buy 370 aircraft

In this file photo a new Air India Boeing 787-8 series Dreamliner aircraft during the opening day of India Aviation 2012 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP file image)

India, Egypt call upon countries to root out all forms of terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Representational image: PTI)

12 cheetahs from South Africa arrive at Kuno National Park

Crates with cheetahs before being loaded into an IAF aircraft for their translocation from South Africa to India, at an airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo

I-T dept survey on BBC India continues for second day

Media personnel outside the BBC office amid a survey operation conducted by Income Tax Department officials as part of a tax evasion investigation, at KG Marg in New Delhi, Tuesday (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

12 cheetahs from South Africa find new home in MP's Kuno National Park

A Cheetah brought from South Africa was released in an enclosure at Palpur, Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in Sheopur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->