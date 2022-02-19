Nation Current Affairs 19 Feb 2022 Rajendranath takes c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajendranath takes charge as AP's new DGP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 19, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Rajendranath Reddy said that they would go all out to restrain and erase the smuggling of red sanders and ganja
IPS officer K V Rajendranath Reddy taking charge as DGP at Police HeadQuarters near Mangalagiri in Guntur District on Saturday, Transferred DGP Gautam Sawang is also seen. (Photo:DC)
 IPS officer K V Rajendranath Reddy taking charge as DGP at Police HeadQuarters near Mangalagiri in Guntur District on Saturday, Transferred DGP Gautam Sawang is also seen. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: K.V. Rajendranath Reddy assumed charge as Director-General of Police, at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

Immediately thereafter, he said that the department is preparing an action plan for the division of police staff to cater to the proposed reorganisation of districts. Reddy said that they would go all out to restrain and erase the smuggling of red sanders and ganja. Warning that they would not tolerate attacks on government institutions, he said that this was tantamount to an attack on the state government.

 

Addressing the media on the occasion, Reddy said that the protection of women and weaker sections were priority areas. With regard to communal and religious incidents, the DGP said that he would ask police officials to sort out issues by involving local religious leaders and people's representatives.

He said that they would launch a full-fledged enquiry into any allegations against police officials and the errant staff would be sternly dealt with.

Later, Reddy participated in the farewell programme held for his predecessor Gautam Sawang.

 

...
Tags: director-general of police, k.v. rajendranath reddy, d gautam sawang
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan as part of investigation and evidence collection. (Representational file photo:PTI)

NIA raids 9 J&K locations as part of terror probe

An employee on election duty casts her vote using Postal Ballot Paper, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Punjab votes today

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray today, discuss anti-BJP front

Police personnel from various parts of the state deployed on the beach road for the security purpose of PFR and MILAN events in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

Security beefed up in Vizag for President’s Fleet Review



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

59 constituencies to vote in third phase of UP polls on Sunday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with party leaders during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

Two Army men, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Two soldiers, one terrorist killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. (ANI)

PIL in SC seeks steps to regulate poll manifesto, make them legally enforceable

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC orders UP government to refund penalties, fines over CAA stir

In a setback to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court Friday told it that exercise of the powers by the state has to be within the four corners of law and not beyond it. (Photo:PTI)

2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case: 38 sentenced to death, 11 get life imprisonment

This file photo taken on July 27, 2008 shows Indian forensic experts collecting evidence from a blast site outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad following a series of bombings the day before which killed dozens. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->