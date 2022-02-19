Rajendranath takes charge as AP's new DGP

IPS officer K V Rajendranath Reddy taking charge as DGP at Police HeadQuarters near Mangalagiri in Guntur District on Saturday, Transferred DGP Gautam Sawang is also seen. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: K.V. Rajendranath Reddy assumed charge as Director-General of Police, at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

Immediately thereafter, he said that the department is preparing an action plan for the division of police staff to cater to the proposed reorganisation of districts. Reddy said that they would go all out to restrain and erase the smuggling of red sanders and ganja. Warning that they would not tolerate attacks on government institutions, he said that this was tantamount to an attack on the state government.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Reddy said that the protection of women and weaker sections were priority areas. With regard to communal and religious incidents, the DGP said that he would ask police officials to sort out issues by involving local religious leaders and people's representatives.

He said that they would launch a full-fledged enquiry into any allegations against police officials and the errant staff would be sternly dealt with.

Later, Reddy participated in the farewell programme held for his predecessor Gautam Sawang.