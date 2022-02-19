Nation Current Affairs 19 Feb 2022 India logs 22,270 fr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India logs 22,270 fresh COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths

PTI
Published Feb 19, 2022, 10:23 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2022, 10:23 am IST
Daily COVID-19 cases in the country have remained below one lakh for 13 consecutive days now
A health worker with swab samples of people collected for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, Friday, February 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  A health worker with swab samples of people collected for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, Friday, February 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,28,02,505 on Saturday with 22,270 more people testing positive for the viral disease, while the number of active cases came down to 2,53,739, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll reached 5,11,230 with 325 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country have remained below one lakh for 13 consecutive days now.

The 2,53,739 active cases comprise 0.59 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.21 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 38,353 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.80 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,20,37,536. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent, it said.

 

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 175.03 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

 

The 325 new fatalities include 191 from Kerala and 19 from Karnataka.

The 5,11,230 deaths reported so far in the country include 1,43,547 from Maharashtra, 63,529 from Kerala, 39,757 from Karnataka, 37,970 from Tamil Nadu, 26,095 from Delhi, 23,424 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,107 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

 

...
Tags: india covid third wave, india covid update
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with party leaders during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

59 constituencies to vote in third phase of UP polls on Sunday

Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, addresses a press conference ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Chandigarh (PTI Photo)

All corrupt people have teamed up against AAP: Kejriwal

People queue up outside a polling booth as they await their turn to cast vote. (ANI)

Local body polls: Chennai votes after a hiatus of 11 years

Terrorist killed in encounter (Representational image: ANI)

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC orders UP government to refund penalties, fines over CAA stir

In a setback to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court Friday told it that exercise of the powers by the state has to be within the four corners of law and not beyond it. (Photo:PTI)

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Terrorist killed in encounter (Representational image: ANI)

2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case: 38 sentenced to death, 11 get life imprisonment

This file photo taken on July 27, 2008 shows Indian forensic experts collecting evidence from a blast site outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad following a series of bombings the day before which killed dozens. (Photo: AFP)

Karnataka moves SC on Krishna river water dispute

Water of the Krishna River overflows from Khodshi Dam. (PTI file photo)

Government trying for more flights to airlift Indians from Ukraine

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->