Nation Current Affairs 19 Feb 2020 Parents plead for me ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Parents plead for mercy for Kashmiri boys facing sedition charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE | VITTAL SHASTRI AND M.K. ASHOKA
Published Feb 19, 2020, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2020, 9:08 pm IST
Belagavi jailers wary of attack on trio by fellow undertrials
Relatives of the three Kashmiri students in Hubballi.
 Relatives of the three Kashmiri students in Hubballi.

Hubballi/Bengaluru: The parents of three Kashmiri students arrested making a pro-azaadi video in their hostel room in Hubballi on Wednesday pleaded that they be shown mercy.

The three students, Ameer, Basit and Talib, are presently in judicial custody at the Hindalaga jail in Belagavi, watched over anxiously by jailers who fear they may be attacked by fellow inmates.

 

The students made a self-shot video in which they flashed azaadi signals and sang along to a pro-Pakistani song. They were handed over to the police by their colleged, the KLE Institute of Technology, Hubballi. Police have slapped sedition charges on them, and right-wing groups tried to attack them when they were produced in court.

Hindalaga jailer Lokesh T K said that special attention was being paid to the three men as it is a sensitive case. He said outsiders, including parents, will not be allowed to meet them for one week as per procedure.

Their parents who visited Hubballi to meet them said they were shocked that the boys raised pro-Pakistan slogans. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nazir Khan, father of Basit, said the decision by KLE Institute of Technology to suspend his son has caused a lot of pain to him.

Urging the government to show mercy to the children, he said he does not know who instigated them to raise pro-Pakistan slogans.

Mr Nazir Khan said that he sent his son to Hubballi for studies as he had got a seat in the government quota and won a scholarship too.

The parents of these students are middle class. One is a cloth merchant, another runs a mutton stall and the third is a mason. “We are not educated. Our children are talented and they have skills. We were very happy when our boys got seats in the government quota. We sent them this far as we thought they would come up in life,” they said in Hubballi, before leaving for the Hindalaga prison.

“We were shocked to see sedition charges slapped against our sons. We were pained to see what happened to them outside the court hall. We will take them back to Kashmir and put them to work. We will not let them repeat the mistake. Send them with us,” the parents pleaded.

Police have also registered a suo motu case against 15 people for trying to attack the students while they were being taken to court. They have lodged a case under Section 323 of  IPC against these people on the charge of voluntarily causing hurt to the arrested youth.

Meanwhile, the management of KLE institute has sent four other Kashmiri students to their native places as a precautionary measure. In all, seven Kashmiri students were studying in the college. The management has taken this move keeping safety of these four students who are studying computer science as there is a chance of an attack on them in their hostel.

In a related development, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has requested the college authorities and police to drop sedition charges against the students. They said they condemn what the students did but however, the slapping of sedition charges on them was unfair, the association maintained.

‘Kashmiri students across the country should focus on studies and protect the interests of the university rather than indulge in other activities,’ they said.

Bengaluru Advocates Association president A.P. Ranganath said the association members are not in the team of advocates who are fighting for the Kashmiri students.

...
Tags: kshmiri students, belagavi jai, kle institue of technology, parents, hubballi, sedition, pro-pakistani video
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi


Latest From Nation

Dissidence is brewing against Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Seven BJP MLAs cast dud votes in Legislative Council election

Self-styled godman Nityananda.

Arrest warrant issued against godman Nithyananda

Two anti-CAA protesters, Amreen (right) and Warsi (left), have begun a hunger strike at Bilal Bagh in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru's Bilal Bagh women launch hunger strike

A major elephant corridor runs through the Bannerghatta National Park.

Bengaluru greens growl at government move to nibble at margins of Bannerghatta



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shaheen Bagh in Chennai: Anti-CAA protesters take to streets near Chepauk

Image courtesy: TwitterProtestors gather during a massive anti-CAA rally organised by various Muslim outfits and political parties, leading to a traffic jam, in Chennai. PTI photo

'Article 370 was Kashmir's emotional connect with the rest of India'

People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti speaks during a press interaction at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) in New Delhi. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Robots aid farm-fresh veggies at home

A picture of the robotic farming device installed in the garden.

Why not death? Telangana High Court to Samatha convicts

Telangana High Court

Numaish records 20 lakh visitors

Massive crowd seen on the last day of Numaish at Nampally on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham