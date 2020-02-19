Nation Current Affairs 19 Feb 2020 Kerala wants to evic ...
Kerala wants to evict CAA protesters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Feb 19, 2020, 2:20 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2020, 2:20 am IST
On Monday night cops came to the protest site and noted down the details of the participants.
 The anti-CAA, NRC NPR protesters including women have erected a small pandal on the pavement in front of secretariat. Human rights activists, cultural leaders and people from various walks of life are holding 24X7 dharna for the past 16 days.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the CPM is wholeheartedly backing Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi, the government led by the party in Kerala has issued eviction notice to people who are agitating against CAA and NCR outside the state secretariat in the heart of capital Thiruvananthapuram.

On Monday night cops came to the protest site and noted down the details of the participants.

As a follow up action, the cops turned up on Tuesday and asked the protesters to dismantle the pandal.

They cited an earlier directive of the High Court which prohibited pandals in front of the secretariat citing security reasons.

The protesters, however, rejected the police directive and resolved to continue the agitation.

