PNB fraud: Land to Mehul Choksi in Telangana under scanner

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has sought reports from revenue officials, the Ranga Reddy district administration and the TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation on irregularities in land allotments to the Gitanjali Group owned by Mehul Choksi, the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi, in the Rajiv Gems Park SEZ in Ravirala on the city’s outskirts.

The Congress government in 2005 allotted 95 acres to the Gitanjali Group in the Rajiv Gems Park SEZ after the company promised to set up jewellery and watch manufacturing units, training centres for manufacturing jewellery and cutting and polishing of diamonds.