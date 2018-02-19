search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi gives ‘wings’ to Navi Mumbai airport, snaps at Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMEY TIRODKAR
Published Feb 19, 2018, 2:09 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Modi said that infrastructure projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore are already in progress in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: Claiming his government is working hard towards completing projects in a time-bound manner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Navi Mumbai airport would be completed on time. 

“The earlier government had the habit of latakana, atakana and bhatakana, (to keep hanging, thwarting and misleading), but my government is committed to keeping its word,” said Modi in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Navi Mumbai International Airport and dedicating the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust’s 4th phase to the nation.

 

Taking a potshot at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Modi said, “A greenfield airport with such huge capacity is something completely new for India. Nothing of this sort has happened in 70 years in the state. We heard our PM talking about 21st century in the 1980s. But there was only talk. Nothing happened in the aviation sector.”

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, navi mumbai, navi mumbai international airport
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


