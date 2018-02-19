search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: 2nd year MBA student hangs self to death in hostel room

Published Feb 19, 2018, 8:06 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 8:06 am IST
The body has been sent for an autopsy and a case has been registered under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.
 The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: File | Representational)

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The victim, who has been identified as B Haneesha, was an MBA 2nd year student of Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Kompally.

 

"Today a 23-year-old MBA 2nd year student committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan in her college hostel room," Inspector of Petbasheerabad police station said.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

As of now, the body has been sent for an autopsy and a case has been registered under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

An investigation is underway.

