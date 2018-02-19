K'taka wants mission not commission govt: Modi attacks Siddaramaiah

Addressing a BJP public rally at Mysuru in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after he levelled a '10 per cent commission' charge against the Siddaramaiah govt, he received many calls saying his information was incorrect and it was much more. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government on the corruption issue, saying new scams and charges of corruption were emerging "every day" under it.

Addressing a BJP public rally at Mysuru in Karnataka, Modi said that after he levelled a "10 per cent commission" charge against the Siddaramaiah government, he received many calls saying his information was incorrect and it was much more.

"I can understand the anger of the people of Karnataka," he said, asking whether the state wanted a "commission or a mission government."

Karnataka, he said, wants a "mission government" and not a "commission government."

In a stinging attack on the Siddaramaiah government at a public rally in Mysuru on February 4, Modi had accused it of setting new records in corruption and asserted that the countdown for its exit has begun.

Also Read: Congress-mukt Karnataka! Countdown begins, says Narendra Modi​

"The Congress government is at the exit gate," Modi had said, while dubbing the Siddaramaiah rule a "10 per cent commission government."

In his second rally this month in poll-bound Karnataka, Modi said the Congress, wherever it was in power, were acting like "bumps" in the path of speedy progress and the party only cared for power and not for aspirations of the people.

"Every day, a new scam, new corruption and new allegations are coming up against their leader, ministers, or some government schemes," Modi said, chiding the Siddaramaiah government at the Chief Minister's home town of Mysuru.

Modi also accused the Congress of spreading "lies and repeated lies" and asked the people to question them over their rule in the country for several decades.

"They think that by telling lies, repeated lies, loudly and continuously spreading lies not for a day but for months on end, wherever they go, the people will believe them....the country will never accept your lies."

Modi also announced a six-lane 117 km Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway project at a cost of Rs 6,400 crore and a world class new satellite railway station at Mysuru at an investment of Rs 800 crore.