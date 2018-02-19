search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

At IIM-Ahmedabad, Canadian PM Trudeau says Donald Trump and he has lot in common

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 19, 2018, 7:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 7:55 pm IST
Justin Trudeau said both he and US President Donald Trump are working towards upliftment of middle class in their respective countries.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was part of a discussion on 'Education and Investment Opportunities' with students of IIM-Ahmedabad. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was part of a discussion on 'Education and Investment Opportunities' with students of IIM-Ahmedabad. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Ahmedabad: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he has always emphasised on how similar US President Donald Trump and he are in their approach towards the future, investment and how both their policies have worked very well for Canada and US' economy.

Trudeau was answering a question from one of the students at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) who asked the Canadian PM about similarities between him and Trump.

 

Trudeau added that both he and Trump are working towards upliftment of the middle class in their respective countries.

Trudeau was part of a discussion on 'Education and Investment Opportunities' with the students. This was the first time a foreign leader had visited the campus.

Justin Trudeau said heterogeneous society is the new reality and the biggest challenge is to understand how differences can become a source of strength --"something that India and Canada have done fairly well" and "can do better".

Calling himself a "feminist", Trudeau also said "we as a society" are under-performing as women are not being given an opportunity to contribute to their full potential.

He elaborated, “I am a feminist. It is a word with certain connotation, loaded with meaning, but at the very root of it is very simple. If you think man and woman ought to be equal, and ought to have same opportunities, and if you recognise that there is still a lot of work to do to get there, you are also a feminist," Trudeau said.

"The new reality of the 21st century is going to be more and more heterogeneous community and society, and the biggest challenge we are going to have as species is doing something that India and Canada have done fairly well- that is to understand how differences can become a source of strength," he said.

Trudeau was replying to a question by another student, who asked that "when the global trend of nationalisation is on the rise, how does he, as a global leader, wish to change the world further towards globalisation".

"One realisation that we all need to have is that we are witnessing more and more encounters with differences. When we meet people who have different stories and background from us, we learn and grow and create a more resilient community," Trudeau said.

"But the challenge around that is that identities start to break down. If you think of typical citizens of France, South Korea or South Africa might look like, you might have certain images coming to your mind," he added.

"As you get more heterogeneous and pluralist society, the idea that typical citizens no longer rest on surface attributes like language, ideology. It is anchored, instead, in shared values, values that society collectively ascribes or subscribe to," he said.

"We (should) define more and more through shared values that anyone from any part of the world can come and adapt to. That's what we are doing in Canada. The definition of what it means to be a Canadian has nothing to do with what we look like, has much more to do with openness to fashion, openness to work, desire to be with each other, love for hockey," he said.

This approach is something that a lot of society is struggling with, and they are turning inward to nationalism and protectionism, the Canadian PM went on to add.

"India as a pluralistic place has always done reasonably well, and can always do better like we (Canada) can do better, particularly with our indigenous people," further elaborated.

"We have to make a fundamental choice," the Canadian PM said.

He stressed that understanding that empowering women is not just the right or nice thing to do, but it's the smart thing to do, is extremely important.

"We are under-performing as society because we are not giving women the opportunity to contribute, we are not allowing them the opportunity to fulfil their full potential.

"We cannot have a successful society or economy if you have 50 per cent of population not contributing as fully as they should," he said.

Tags: justin trudeau, donald trump, indian institute of management-ahmedabad, justin trudeau in ahmedabad
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Airtel offering Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia buyers

Airtel to offer Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 buyers.
 

Sitting can give you 9 types of cancers: Study

While it is important to be more physically active it is more important to sit less. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Dog who lost five puppies adopts baby Capuchin monkey

The pair has been inseparable since residents of the Olaya Herrera neighbourhood introduced the two. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Disha’s alleged diktats for Tiger will make you go WTF, Ayesha also unhappy with her?

Tiger Shroff with sister Krishna, rumoured girlfriend and co-star Disha Patani and mother Ayesha at an event.
 

Mercedes' 3100hp hyper'boat' for the sea is a 225kph monster

Housing a 3100hp racing engine in a hull made out of carbon fibre and Kevlar allows this ‘superboat’ to do 225kph on water, which is an outrageous speed on water. (Photo: Mercedes Benz)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI registers case against Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari for Rs 3,600 cr fraud

CBI has registered a case against Rotomac pen promoter Vikram Kothari and his family in connection with a case related to the alleged swindling of Rs 3,695 crore of bank loan funds. (Photo: Facebook)

K'taka wants mission not commission govt: Modi attacks Siddaramaiah

Addressing a BJP public rally at Mysuru in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after he levelled a '10 per cent commission' charge against the Siddaramaiah govt, he received many calls saying his information was incorrect and it was much more. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls, bags 47 out of 75 seats, Cong wins 16

The civic elections were closely watched after the weak show put up by the BJP in the Assembly elections in December 2017. (Photo: File | PTI)

Fraud amount Rs 3,695 cr, ED registers FIR against Rotomac pens-owner

The ED, the officials said, would probe if the funds obtained through the alleged fraud were laundered and if the proceeds of the crime were subsequently used. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Priya Varrier moves SC, wants FIRs, fatwa against her viral song quashed

Kerala actress Priya Prakash Varrier moves SC seeking to quash the FIRs and fatwa issued against her in Maharashtra and Telangana for the Malayalam song in movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham