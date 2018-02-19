search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls, bags 47 out of 75 seats, Cong wins 16

Published Feb 19, 2018
The civic elections were closely watched after the weak show put up by the BJP in the Assembly elections in December 2017. (Photo: File | PTI)
Gandhinagar: Gujarat's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 47 of the state's 75 municipal seats, Congress has won 16 seats and majority remains ambiguous on six seats.

Independent candidates won four seats and others won two seats.

 

Elections for 75 municipalities, two district panchayats and 17 taluka panchayats were held on Saturday.

In the last municipal elections in 2013, the BJP had 59 out of 79 under their control.

The Congress had won 11, but the numbers further dwindled to 6, when its leaders joined BJP.

The civic elections were closely watched after the weak show put up by the BJP in the Assembly elections in December 2017.

The party won a fifth term in the state but the Congress faired better than previous times providing tough competition and reducing margins considerably.

The BJP won 99 of Gujarat's 182 assembly seats, only seven more than the majority mark of 92, while the Congress won 77, up from 60 in the last elections.

